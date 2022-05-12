Kinetic Takes Home Two Gold and One Bronze Stevie® Award for Go Kinetic App

Company Delivers on Another ‘High Speed for Here’ Promise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic is proud to announce it has been named the winner of three Stevie® Awards, two gold and one bronze, for Go Kinetic in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. The gold awards are in the category of App & Mobile Website Experience for “Integrated Mobile Experience” and “Utilities and Services.” The bronze award is for “Best User Experience.”

“ When we say, ‘High Speed for Here,’ we mean wherever you are, at home or on the go,” said Paul Strickland, vice president of customer care. “ The judges confirmed what our customers tell us. The Go Kinetic online account management tool and mobile app give customers what they want: easy to use flexibility and convenience.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“ We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

