Kinetic Offers $10,000 Reward Following Months of Copper-Cable Thefts

MANCHESTER, Ky. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone found guilty of charges related to Kinetic copper-cable thefts in the areas around Clay County, Ky.









“ This is a widescale problem affecting many telecom providers in Kentucky,” said Susan Schraibman, regional president of Kinetic’s Kentucky Operations. “ These crimes harm the community and small businesses. Copper-cable thefts increase costs and result in outages that prevent our customers from making phone calls, including to 911. The thefts also impact first responders, like police, fire, and emergency services, as well as businesses, and hospitals. In some cases, thieves damage fiber optic cable while stealing copper, which can cause widespread outages as well.”

In the Clay County area alone, thieves have cut and stolen Kinetic’s copper lines 66 times since Jan. 1. The thefts have been so widespread that it’s nearly impossible to determine precisely how many customers have been affected. However, Kinetic officials estimate more than 350 residential and small business customers have lost service as a result of criminal activity.

Stealing fiber can be very dangerous, as the lines are often located near energized electric lines. And in some cases, severe injury and deaths have been associated with thefts. Officials encourage all Kentucky and Tennessee recycling businesses to take note of this widescale crime.

According to the FBI review, copper crimes can have results that impact communities when not resolved immediately. The FBI cited examples in Jackson, Miss., where tornado sirens were left inoperable during an approaching tornado and in Pinal County, Ariz., where farmers lost irrigation systems resulting in repair costs totaling $10 million as well as extensive crop losses.

The last 10 incidents in the Manchester area took place near:

6000 South Highway 421

2345 M Highway 421

Highway 1524 & South Highway 421

South Highway 66 / Frank Bowling Road, Big Creek

Muncy Fork Road / Highway 472

3500 Highway 687

5 Ephram Creek Rd

3166 Highway 472

Hwy 1524 & South Thomas Rd

6671 South Highway 524

“ We’re working with local authorities to prevent future copper thefts,” Schraibman said. “ However, if anyone has seen or heard anything related to these crimes, we urge them to report it.”

Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone found guilty of charges related to these Kinetic copper thefts. Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement authorities or call Kinetic toll-free at 855-268-2211, Option 1.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

