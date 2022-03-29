Kinetic Deploying High-Speed Fiber Internet to Connect Nearly 4,250 Pulaski County Locations

BURNSIDE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faster broadband will be available to 4,247 Pulaski County locations from Kinetic by Windstream this spring. As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to significantly expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in the City of Burnside.

Kinetic officials were joined today by State Senator Rick Girdler, State Representative Ken Upchurch, Pulaski County Judge/Executive Steve Kelley, City of Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, and local community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Burnside City Hall to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.

“ The General Assembly is focused on expanding high-speed internet access across the Commonwealth, especially within our rural communities that currently lack reliable and affordable options,” said Senator Girdler. “ We are grateful for this innovative partnership between Kinetic by Windstream and the City of Burnside that will ensure that world-class opportunities for education, economic development, telehealth services, and much more are within reach for local citizens.”

“ Today is an exciting day for Pulaski County, the Southern Kentucky region, and the Bluegrass State as a whole,” said Representative Upchurch. “ Quality broadband service is a vital component of infrastructure for communities — dramatically benefitting our workforce, our students, and our potential for future growth. This ambitious project by Kinetic by Windstream will equip more than 4,200 of our neighbors with the tools they need to connect and succeed.”

Local officials hailed the impact that this major fiber build will deliver for the city, county, and region.

“ Pulaski County and the Lake Cumberland region is growing like never before, and this project to install 35 additional miles of state-of-the-art fiber broadband infrastructure will greatly enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Judge Kelley. “ Thanks to this significant investment by Windstream, our one-of-a-kind community will be an even more appealing place to call home.”

“ The City of Burnside is excited to partner with Kinetic by Windstream to provide reliable high-speed internet connectivity to our citizens,” said Mayor Lawson. “ We believe that our unique natural setting and unmatched community spirit represent the very best of Kentucky, and we look forward to seeing the new opportunities that this project will help to create for our residents and businesses.”

Stephanie Bell, Kentucky vice president of government affairs for Windstream, noted that this initiative highlights Kinetic’s continued commitment to the Bluegrass State.

“ Now more than ever, access to dependable, high-speed internet is essential for commerce, education, telehealth, remote work, and overall connectivity,” said Bell. “ Kinetic has a strong track record of delivering quality broadband service to communities across Kentucky, and we are very proud to partner with the City of Burnside on this transformative project.”

As a result of Kinetic’s multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. From 2019 through 2021, the company invested more than $211 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth. More than 120,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2021.

