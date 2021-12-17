Kinetic Deploying High-Speed Fiber Internet to Connect 8,500+ Clay County Residents

MANCHESTER, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faster broadband will be available to more than 8,500 Clay County residents from Kinetic by Windstream by the end of January. As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Clay County.

Kinetic officials were joined today by Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Clay County Judge/Executive John Johnson, and community leaders for a ceremony at the Clay County Courthouse to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.

Sen. Stivers noted the vital importance of high-speed broadband service, especially for rural communities, today.

“ Increasing high-speed internet access to all citizens of the Commonwealth, particularly in rural areas that are currently unserved or underserved, is a top priority of the General Assembly,” said Sen. Stivers. “ We are grateful to Windstream for investing in communities like Clay County, and we’re excited to see how this ambitious initiative will improve economic development, educational attainment, and overall quality of life for the residents of Southeast Kentucky.”

Judge Johnson added that high-speed fiber internet will be a powerful asset for both current and future residents of Clay County.

“ Thank you to Kinetic by Windstream for their strong partnership and commitment to deliver next-generation fiber broadband internet connectivity to the citizens of Clay County,” said Judge Johnson. “ We are proud of our community’s continued progress, and this project will further enhance opportunities for our citizens and businesses and make us an even more attractive place to call home.”

Brian Harman, president of Kentucky operations for Windstream, said the fiber build highlights Kinetic’s continued commitment the Bluegrass State.

“ Kinetic has a long and successful track record of delivering world-class broadband service to communities across Kentucky, and our customers know they can count on us as a trusted partner,” said Harman. “ We are thrilled to team up with the Clay County Fiscal Court to deliver dependable, gig-speed internet that will significantly increase economic opportunity and enhance quality of life.”

As a result of Windstream’s multi-state network expansion, Kinetic either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. Since 2019, the company has invested $193 million to expand broadband access in the commonwealth. Almost 92,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2020.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

