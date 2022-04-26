Kinetic Deploying High-Speed Fiber Internet to Connect 3,700 Casey County Homes and Businesses

LIBERTY, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faster broadband will be available to 3,700 Casey County locations from Kinetic by Windstream this spring. As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to significantly expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying 35 miles of fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Casey County.

Kinetic officials were joined Tuesday afternoon by Senator Brandon Storm, Senator Jimmy Higdon, Representative Daniel Elliott, Casey County Judge/Executive Randy Dial, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell field representative Gil Mischel, U.S. Congressman James Comer district director Sandy Simpson, and local community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Casey County Judicial Center to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.

“Closing the digital divide for our rural residents across the 1st District has been one of my office’s top priorities,” said Congressman Comer. “ The COVID-19 pandemic only magnified the importance of high-speed internet for us all, and I’m grateful for this major project by Kinetic by Windstream, which will help Casey Countians to thrive in the modern economy.”

Local leaders praised this project as part of the Commonwealth’s focused effort to ensure that all Kentuckians — urban and rural alike — have access to cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

“ The General Assembly is firmly committed to improving broadband access across Kentucky, especially in our underserved rural communities,” said Senator Storm. “ As a result of this innovative partnership between the Casey County Fiscal Court and Kinetic by Windstream, 3,700 local homes and businesses will now be equipped with the tools they need to connect and succeed.”

“ I am excited to be a part of today’s historic announcement here in Liberty,” said Representative Elliott. “ High-speed fiber internet is the future of connectivity, and the future is today for Casey County. I applaud the collaboration of local officials with Windstream to implement this transformative project, which will positively impact local students, adults and business owners.”

“ Today is an exciting day for the citizens of Casey County,” said Judge/Executive Dial. “ Thanks to our innovative partnership with our friends at Kinetic by Windstream, thousands of our local residents and businesses will now have access to state-of-the-art fiber broadband — and the powerful opportunities that connectivity brings for education, economic development, and enhanced quality of life.”

Brian Harman, president of Kentucky operations for Kinetic by Windstream, noted that this initiative highlights the company’s continued commitment to the Commonwealth.

“ Kinetic has a long and successful track record of delivering world-class broadband service to communities across the Bluegrass State,” said Harman. “ We are proud to partner with Casey County Fiscal Court on this transformative project to deliver highly dependable, gig-speed internet access that will provide exciting new opportunities for local citizens for years to come.”

As a result of Kinetic’s multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. From 2019 through 2021, the company invested more than $211 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth. More than 120,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2021.

