Kinetic Business Launches OfficeSuite Express®

Affordable, high-quality communications solution meets the unique needs of small businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Business announced today the launch of OfficeSuite Express®. This new, quick-installation bundle is specifically designed to offer small businesses an affordable communications solution for 10 or fewer desktop phones in one location.

“ Businesses of all sizes across our 18-state footprint count on Kinetic Business for affordable, reliable and quality communications solutions,” said Mark Lederman, vice president of Kinetic product marketing. “ OfficeSuite UC has been a successful solution for many business customers, allowing their employees to stay connected and collaborate even while working remotely, maintaining business continuity. We are proud to bring a similar solution to our small business customers.”

OfficeSuite Express® is designed to meet the unique needs of small businesses and enable employees to work from anywhere on any device. It is a turnkey solution that offers access to an affordable, high-quality cloud-based communication system by bundling Kinetic Business’ award-winning OfficeSuite UC service with up to 10 desktop phones, allowing businesses to take the guesswork out of their communication technology needs and get their phone system up and running quickly with professional installation included.

Features include the ability to:

Work from anywhere at any time, increasing productivity;

Place or receive calls and manage emails on any device;

Meet face-to-face and collaborate in real time with OfficeSuite HD ® Meeting video conferencing, and

Access and manage all business communications securely online.

About Kinetic



Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

