Kinetic Business Introduces Cloud Connect: Secure Dedicated Connections, Optimized to Access Third-Party Public and Private Cloud Providers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As organizations increasingly move mission-critical applications, workloads and business processes to the cloud, there is a growing need to securely integrate cloud capabilities into their business network environments. Kinetic Business, a leading provider of advanced network communications, is offering Cloud Connect, a reliable, fast and highly secure private access hub that connects directly to third-party public and private cloud service providers through the business’s wide-area network, or WAN.

Cloud Connect improves access, better secures transmission of data, and creates a simpler network architecture to manage. It functions across all network options, with bandwidth capacity ranging from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Cloud Connect is an ideal add-on to an existing SD-WAN, MPLS architecture to complete the business network.

“ Today, businesses rely on cloud services, along with remote work solutions that include audio and video conferencing,” said Jeff Lowney, president of strategic accounts for Kinetic Business. “ But cloud services are only as strong as the networks that connect them. That’s why we offer this cost-effective, secure, dedicated connectivity that supports business apps and scales as customers add new ones.”

In addition to a fiber-backed network, Kinetic Business offers a strong security portfolio for customers ranging in size from small to enterprise, including: Professional Services, DDoS, Managed Network Security, MPLS/L3VPN & VLS, Managed Router, SD-WAN, Enhanced LAN & Wi-Fi.

