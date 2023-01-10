Kinetic Awarded Nearly $35 Million to Bring Fiber to Four Additional Georgia Counties

CORNELIA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic by Windstream has been awarded grants to build out fiber to more than 4,500 homes and businesses in Clay, Clinch, Randolph and Schley counties. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the grants through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program to use funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“ We celebrate every time families get the benefits for fiber internet in their homes,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “ We are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Kemp and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to forge public private partnerships that bring high speed internet to rural locations in Georgia that there is not a business case to serve otherwise.”

The grants total $34.9 million.

The announcement comes about a year after Kemp and members of the Broadband Infrastructure Committee announced $171 million in grants from American Rescue Plan Act was awarded to 18 counties in partnership with Kinetic to bring fiber to those communities in Georgia.

“ Accelerating the speed that we are able to bring fiber to more customers in Georgia is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do,” said Michael Foor, president of state operations for Kinetic. “ We live, work and play in the same communities our customers do, so we know the excitement of bringing reliable, ultra-fast internet to families so they can have better access to education, healthcare, remote work and entertainment options.”

Communities covered by this round of grants:

Clay County – 1,216 locations

Clinch County – 1,665 locations

Randolph County – 1,116 locations

Schley County – 512 locations

Engineering is underway for the projects, and residents can expect to see crews working in these areas soon, with a completion date by the end of 2026, the grant deadline.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

Category: Kinetic

Contacts

Kerri Case



kerri.case@windstream.com