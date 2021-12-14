Kinetic Announces Results of Scholars Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While college students across the country are finishing up their finals, Kinetic is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Kinetic Scholars awards and wish them all success in their education.

“ When we tell customers they can count on Kinetic, that’s first and foremost a promise about our incomparable high-speed internet,” said Christy Drummond, director of local marketing for Kinetic. “ It’s also a promise that we are committed to causes that are important to the communities we serve. Time and again, education and veterans are the top of that list. We are proud to support both higher education and veterans’ families through our Kinetic Scholars program.”

Kinetic donated $5,000 for a scholarship at the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. To qualify, a student had to be a resident of State College.

The college named Rocco Brugel, a local student, as the first recipient of the newly created Kinetic scholarship.

Additionally, this year Kinetic funded a $6,000 scholarship at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. Qualifying students had to come from a county where Kinetic has service in Kentucky to provide an opportunity for a more diverse student body at UK.

“ The UK partnership with Kinetic for diversity scholarships furthers our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals by clearing the path for motivated students who want to make a positive impact upon the world,” said Rudolph Buchheit, dean of the College of Engineering.

Earlier this year, Kinetic donated $5,000 to a scholarship fund with the nonprofit A Million Thanks that benefits the children of fallen military service members. The donation was part of Kinetic’s partnership with A Million Thanks celebrating Military Appreciation Month in May.

The donation helped several students with expenses, including:

Trynity Scott of Sunprairie, Wisconsin; attending Arizona State University,

Garrhett Adkins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; attending Middle Tennessee University and

Jose Cortez of Chesapeake, Virginia; attending ECPI University.

