Home Business Wire Kinetic Announces Results of Scholars Program
Business Wire

Kinetic Announces Results of Scholars Program

di Business Wire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While college students across the country are finishing up their finals, Kinetic is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Kinetic Scholars awards and wish them all success in their education.

When we tell customers they can count on Kinetic, that’s first and foremost a promise about our incomparable high-speed internet,” said Christy Drummond, director of local marketing for Kinetic. “It’s also a promise that we are committed to causes that are important to the communities we serve. Time and again, education and veterans are the top of that list. We are proud to support both higher education and veterans’ families through our Kinetic Scholars program.”

Kinetic donated $5,000 for a scholarship at the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. To qualify, a student had to be a resident of State College.

The college named Rocco Brugel, a local student, as the first recipient of the newly created Kinetic scholarship.

Additionally, this year Kinetic funded a $6,000 scholarship at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. Qualifying students had to come from a county where Kinetic has service in Kentucky to provide an opportunity for a more diverse student body at UK.

The UK partnership with Kinetic for diversity scholarships furthers our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals by clearing the path for motivated students who want to make a positive impact upon the world,” said Rudolph Buchheit, dean of the College of Engineering.

Earlier this year, Kinetic donated $5,000 to a scholarship fund with the nonprofit A Million Thanks that benefits the children of fallen military service members. The donation was part of Kinetic’s partnership with A Million Thanks celebrating Military Appreciation Month in May.

The donation helped several students with expenses, including:

  • Trynity Scott of Sunprairie, Wisconsin; attending Arizona State University,
  • Garrhett Adkins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; attending Middle Tennessee University and
  • Jose Cortez of Chesapeake, Virginia; attending ECPI University.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

Contacts

Kerri Case

kerri.case@windstream.com

Articoli correlati

Superintendents Select EarlyBird Education as the Winner of the 2021 Supes’ Choice K-12 Newcomer Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SOR--EarlyBird Education was named the winner of the K-12 Newcomer Award in the inaugural 2021 Supes’ Choice Awards,...
Continua a leggere

 Helbiz Enters Global Partnership with Workplace from Meta

Business Wire Business Wire -
Helbiz improves interaction within its global corporate structure with Workplace from Meta to enhance communications and culture adoption NEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

AlmaLinux Delivers First HPC CentOS Replacement on Microsoft Azure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Purpose-built Linux image developed in collaboration with Microsoft and the AlmaLinux community for deploying HPC workloads on Microsoft Azure PALO...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Superintendents Select EarlyBird Education as the Winner of the 2021 Supes’ Choice K-12 Newcomer...

Business Wire