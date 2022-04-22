Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial...
Business Wire

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-200-6205 in the United States, or 929-526-1599 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 250193. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut

Vice President, Investor Relations

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Articoli correlati

Making Progress on Its Sustainability Journey, Workhuman Announces New Milestones

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company commemorates Earth Day with community clean-ups, education, and more FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESG--Workhuman®, pioneers of the human workplace,...
Continua a leggere

Billtrust to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments...
Continua a leggere

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNT VERNON, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
inwebo

InWebo: ulteriore crescita in italia nel 2022

Mercato