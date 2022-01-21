Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial...
Business Wire

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Monday, February 7, 2022 after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-200-6205 in the United States, or 929-526-1599 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 262854. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut

Head of Investor Relations

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Articoli correlati

immudb Tamper-Proof Database Ranked Fastest-Growing Open Source Project

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth in popularity reflects ability to protect sensitive data, tremendous support from user community HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#codenotary--Codenotary’s immudb tamper-proof database was...
Continua a leggere

PredaSAR, a Terran Orbital Corporation, Selected for National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredaSAR, a Terran Orbital Corporation, has been selected for contract award under the National Reconnaissance Office...
Continua a leggere

Logiwa Continues to Expand Leadership Team to Support Significant Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced the addition of a VP of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

immudb Tamper-Proof Database Ranked Fastest-Growing Open Source Project

Business Wire