Kimball Electronics Announces Appointment of New Treasurer in Advance of Participating at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it has expanded the role of Andrew D. Regrut, Vice President, Investor Relations, to include Treasury operations. Mr. Regrut, who has led Investor Relations since March 2021, will serve as Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer effective June 1, 2024.


Commenting on the organizational change, Jana T. Croom, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “I am very pleased with Andy’s appointment to this expanded role. Under his leadership, our Investor Relations program has increased investor engagement and added research coverage. We look to make similar improvements in Treasury with the refinement of our capital structure to support and enable future growth.”

Today’s announcement comes in advance of the Company’s participation at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Richard D. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview on the Company at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast after the live event will be available at the same location on the Company website.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Kimball Electronics management, please contact your respective representative or the Company’s investor relations team.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

