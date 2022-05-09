Kim Sanchez from Abnormal Security Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abnormal Security, the leading AI-based cloud-native email security platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kim Sanchez, Senior Channel Manager, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel—including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Kim Sanchez joined Abnormal Security in October 2021, bringing over a decade of cybersecurity experience. At Abnormal, she is responsible for developing alliances within the Central region to foster close partnerships and expand channel sales. This is the second consecutive year that Sanchez has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

“Our channel strategy at Abnormal is to be highly selective and work with a small number of committed partners. This means that our relationship with each partner is incredibly valuable and requires significant investment on behalf of our channel account managers,” said Bertrand Yansouni, vice president of worldwide channel sales at Abnormal Security. “Kim embodies this mentality and works incredibly hard to ensure that her partners are onboarded successfully, enabled with the materials they need to be productive and dedicated to driving business alongside Abnormal. This recognition on the CRN Women of the Channel List is much deserved, and we’re thrilled to see Kim included in this exclusive group.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

