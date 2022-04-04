Kier Invests in Procore to Support Its Digital-first Ambitions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Kier Group Plc, the major UK construction and infrastructure services company, has selected its enterprise-ready platform solution to enhance and standardise operations across its construction business and projects. This agreement will support Kier’s ambitions to be a digital-first business.

As a leading regional builder in the UK, Kier Construction delivers some 200 projects each year for public sector and blue-chip clients. Kier has chosen Procore as its field and quality management solution to take its success to the next-level and operate in the most effective and collaborative way possible with all its stakeholders – from clients to subcontractors.

Procore’s ease of use and range of integrations, alongside its ability to consolidate point solutions and create efficiencies for everyone on a single platform, will provide Kier with greater visibility across its projects – ensuring consistency, enhancing quality and supporting sustainable working practices. The high-level of transparency Kier will gain also allows the company’s data to be redelivered as intelligent insight which can drive improvements in everything from project progress, to supply chain developments as well as safety and performance.

“We have bold ambitions to revolutionise digital practices within the construction industry and our partnership with Procore is integral to supporting our aims as part of our project delivery. The platform is easy to use and provides consistency which is vital as we deliver on our purpose and provide high-quality projects for our customers,” states Louisa Finlay, director of clients & markets for Kier Construction.

Brandon Oliveri-O’Connor, VP of EMEA at Procore adds: “Working smarter isn’t just about using technology, it’s about amplifying a company’s mission and values. It’s a privilege to partner with Kier and support their social and environmental impact goals. By connecting the field to the office and all stakeholders, Procore’s enterprise-ready solution, built by and for the construction industry, is very proud to welcome Kier into our portfolio of customers in EMEA. The company is now one of our largest customers in-region.”

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at https://www.procore.com/en-gb.

About Kier

Kier’s purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK. We are a leading provider of construction and infrastructure services and committed to delivering for communities and leaving lasting legacies through our work.

At the core of our project delivery is technical excellence, utilising the latest building methods, innovations and technology to ensure we offer the best value for our clients.

For Kier facts, click here and to visit our website, click here.

