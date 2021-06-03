Kibo and PeakActivity Join Forces to Help Retailers Accelerate Their Omnichannel Commerce Efforts

Partnership drives implementation of end-to-end order management, eCommerce and personalization for shared retail clients

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kibo, a leading unified commerce platform, and PeakActivity, a digital strategy and implementation company, today announced a strategic partnership to help implement best-in-class unified commerce solutions for a wide variety of retailers across both brick-and-mortar and eCommerce channels.

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving a seismic shift across the entire consumer purchasing journey. As a result, both off- and online retailers are under immense pressure to find ways to adapt quickly and better serve their customers, specifically in the areas of order management, eCommerce, and personalization. By combining their expertise, Kibo and PeakActivity have delivered these capabilities and more.

“PeakActivity is one of our most active and valued partners, embracing unified commerce at its core,” says Vinesh Vis, CSO at Kibo. “Our partnership serves the growing needs of many retailers, and we look forward to helping other shared clients become more agile at delivering seamless end-to-end experiences in the future.”

Leveraging Kibo technology, PeakActivity has helped retailers activate end-to-end strategies, setting clients up for success as they work to create the best possible omnichannel experiences for their customers. The companies’ shared retail clients now have faster sites that easily integrate with other tools, applications, microservices and databases, which all contribute to sales growth.

“When it comes to choosing a technology partner for any client, we do not make that decision lightly,” says Manish Hirapara, CEO of PeakActivity. “But, with Kibo’s capabilities around integration, APIs, and dynamic checkout, the decision is often obvious. They’ve been a fantastic partner for us, and we’ve seen a high level of satisfaction from our retail clients, which is a testament to the useability and effectiveness of Kibo’s offering.”

PeakActivity is a digital strategy and implementation company, partnering with businesses to accelerate growth through eCommerce, Digital Marketing, and Technology solutions. By leveraging its unique methodology of Dream, Deliver, Elevate, PeakActivity simultaneously focuses on short-term wins with a constant eye towards longer-term innovation and business growth. For more information, contact Hello@PeakActivity.com.

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management and customer data-enhanced point of sale. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo’s API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

