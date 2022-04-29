Khoros Wins Silver Stevie® In 2022 American Business Awards®

The company is recognized for its corporate social responsibility program and contributions to society

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced it won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The recognition highlights Khoros’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) structure, which provides strategic direction for the company’s efforts in investing in its people, supporting its communities, and protecting our planet. Initiatives include its product donation program (Khoros Social Responsibility program), paid volunteer time off (VTO) for its employees, participating in the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, among others.

“We are honored to be recognized with this Stevie Award as a testament to the work we’ve done in establishing a strong CSR program. At Khoros, we view social and environmental responsibility as key drivers of organizational growth and long-term success. We look forward to advancing our efforts to drive positive change for our employees, customers, and communities,” said Michael O’Donnell, chief talent officer at Khoros.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Judges’ comments on Khoros’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program include:

Khoros’s CSR pillars (product, time, resources, planet): “I rank corporate social responsibility programs highly when they have an authenticity that grows naturally from the products/services/mission of the organization. The four key pillars of Khoros are a great example of service that reflects core competencies and expertise.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about Khoros’s social & environmental responsibility programs, click here. For information about Khoros’s digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

