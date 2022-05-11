Khoros Wins in 10 Categories in 2022 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

The awards recognize the company’s digital customer engagement platform for digital contact centers and social media management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced 10 category wins in TrustRadius’s 2022 Top Rated Awards including:

Social Media Customer Service

Call Center Workforce Optimization

Chatbot

Contact Center

Live Chat

Social Media Management

Audience Intelligence

Social Media Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Social Media Publishing

“TrustRadius’s Top Rated Awards are particularly special because they’re based entirely on customer feedback. At Khoros, we value our customer partnerships and are proud to power their CX strategies with our industry-leading platform to engage and support their customers across the digital landscape. It’s an honor to be recognized with these awards, and we look forward to continuing to help brands—our customers—create customers for life,” said Staci Satterwhite, chief customer officer (CCO) at Khoros.

Khoros is unique in the CX industry with its ‘single pane of glass’ platform to manage omnichannel customer interactions, including best-in-class digital customer care products for contact centers, award-winning social marketing capabilities, enterprise-grade communities software, and valuable voice of customer (VoC) insights—all powered by its patent-pending, AI-powered orchestration engine.

Over 2,000 brands globally value the Khoros platform, including verified TrustRadius users:

“Overall, it is seamless and easy to use for me, and my team of roughly 30 people. Additionally, we have integrated Khoros’ Bot, which has helped us deflect 25-30% of our daily volume by pointing to self-help resources based on the customer’s concern.”

“Khoros Care helps us ingest many different digital platforms into one, simple to use tool . One of our desires as a business is to meet customers where they are at, and this tool truly allows us to do that. We communicate with hundreds of customers each day across 10 online platforms, with seamless flow for our internal team. You can handle multiple interactions and tickets at once, while still maintaining a high degree of customer satisfaction.”

“We use Khoros Marketing for social media management and reporting purposes. We have multiple business units and complex cross-regional collaborations and with Khoros Marketing we have just one tool that unites all the different social media managers and enables them to share visibility, exchange practice, and advance/simplify their daily work.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

To learn more about Khoros’s digital-first customer engagement platform and services, visit khoros.com. Hear more about Khoros from verified TrustRadius users at trustradius.com/vendors/khoros.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

