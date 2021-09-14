Khoros Announces the 2021 Khoros Kudos Award Winners for Delivering World-Class Digital CX

Kudos awarded to JMP, Three Ireland, PowerSchool, TV 2, Sky UK, Anaplan, Promega, Esri, ReachOut, Adobe, and Intuit

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, the award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced the winners and finalists of its second annual Khoros Kudos Awards. The awards recognized brands leveraging Khoros’ platform to deliver world-class digital customer experiences that save time and money, create revenue, and, ultimately, create customers for life.

The Khoros Kudos Awards featured 11 categories and submissions from leading, global brands that shared their stories and successes. Winners and finalists for each category were announced at the company’s third annual industry event Khoros Engage:

“At Khoros, we have the great privilege of working with some of the world’s best brands, and I’m excited to be able to recognize some of them for their tremendous work,” said Katherine Calvert, CMO at Khoros. “Over the past year, these organizations have leveraged technology to make an impact with their customers, their companies and their communities. Huge ‘kudos’ to our 2021 winners and finalists.”

Winners were determined by a two-step process: initial peer voting by way of “kudos” (similar to “likes”) on Atlas, Khoros’ brand-owned community, and then those scores were combined with the evaluations of a panel of judges (comprised of Khoros leaders and independent industry experts).

View the full list of award winners and finalists on Khoros’ Atlas community here. To learn more about Khoros and its digital-first customer engagement software and services for contact centers, community engagement, and social media management, visit khoros.com.

