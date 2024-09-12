Khara Inc. Moves Archives to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage for 80% Savings on Operation and Management Costs

Wasabi cloud storage protects anime studio assets from data loss and effortlessly increases scalability

BOSTON & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced Khara Inc., a motion picture production company based in Japan and creator of the popular Evangelion anime series, has selected Wasabi as its cloud storage provider, moving its operations and 500 TB of archival data from on-premises to the cloud. Wasabi provides low-cost, high-performance cloud storage that will reduce management and operation costs by an estimated 80% for Khara, allowing the company’s systems department to focus on the more essential system planning and management tasks.





“ A major advantage of Wasabi cloud storage is that it frees us from frequent HDD failures and hardware replacements, allowing us to concentrate on system administration work,” said Kazuki Misawa, Chief System Engineer, Khara, Inc. “ Repeated failures with our hardware increased the risk of losing irreplaceable data and the fear of this happening kept me awake at night as the large amount of data in each hard disk made replacement a nerve-wracking chore and replacing and rebuilding data on a single disk would often take one or two weeks. With Wasabi’s cloud storage, the infrastructure cost is comparable to the existing system, and the management and operation cost will be reduced by about 80%. It is very significant that we can focus on our core system management tasks without having to deal with HDD failures and hardware upgrades.”

Khara has accumulated a vast archive of image and video files, including products of its Evangelion anime series and other productions over its 18-year history. The files in its 500 TB archive make up the intellectual property assets of the company, with every new production adding more data to its archive. Until recently, these data files were stored on-premises. In an effort to avoid hardware failures, Khara turned to Wasabi to keep its data secure and control costs.

“ We’re excited to work with the innovative team at Khara to help keep their data safe and eliminate the headaches associated with replacing and rebuilding their on-premises solutions,” said Aki Wakimoto, Japan country manager, Wasabi. “ Wasabi will enable Khara’s IT team to work more efficiently and help drive creative ideating without being burdened with worries of data loss.”

Wasabi hot cloud storage is secure, simple to use and affordable, making it the storage solution of choice for organizations in every industry across the globe. Wasabi never charges users to access their data, and eliminates fees associated with egress and API requests, unlike other cloud storage vendors. Data archiving to Wasabi cloud storage protects Khara’s assets and has freed its IT team from the associated issues they previously encountered with hardware operation and management with a predictable, cost-effective cloud storage solution. Wasabi high performance cloud storage has also increased Khara’s scalability as the archives can now be accessed from any of Khara’s multiple production sites.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world’s data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

Contacts

Press contact:



press@wasabi.com