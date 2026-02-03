Kforce Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue of $332.0 Million

OVERALL REVENUES GREW 3% SEQUENTIALLY IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025 ON A BILLING DAY BASIS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have delivered fourth quarter revenues that exceeded our expectations, which we believe are reflective of the continued build of momentum that we began to experience in the third quarter. The sequential Flex revenue growth we delivered in our Technology business represents the highest sequential billing day growth since the second quarter of 2022. This momentum appears to be carrying over into the first quarter as January 2026 results represent our best start since 2022. These trends are resulting in first quarter guidance that contemplates a slight decline on the low end and slight growth on the high end, both on a year-over-year basis.”

Mr. Liberatore continued, “We made tremendous progress in 2025 with our strategic initiatives, including the advancement of the implementation of Workday as our future state enterprise cloud application for human capital management and financials, the evolution of our offshore delivery capability in India, and the further integration of all of the Firm’s capabilities across the full spectrum of our service offerings as One Kforce. We believe each of these initiatives is transformational in nature and will be a meaningful contributor to us meeting our longer-term financial objectives.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $332.0 million, a decrease of 0.2% sequentially (increased 3.0% on a billing day basis) and a decrease of 3.4% year over year.

Technology Flex revenue decreased 0.2% sequentially (increased 3.0% on a billing day basis) and decreased 3.3% year over year. FA Flex revenue increased 2.4% sequentially (5.7% on a billing day basis) and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Gross profit margin of 27.2% decreased 50 basis points sequentially but increased 20 basis points year over year. Flex gross profit margin of 25.8% decreased 50 basis points sequentially but increased 30 basis points year over year.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 24.2%, which increased 140 basis points sequentially and 220 basis points year over year. Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 23.2%, which increased 40 basis points sequentially and 120 basis points year over year.

Operating margin was 2.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which decreased 190 basis points sequentially and year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 3.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which decreased 90 basis points sequentially and year over year.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $0.30 per share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $0.43 per share, a decrease of 31.7% sequentially and 28.3% year over year.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.33 billion, a decrease of 5.4% (5.1% on a billing day basis) year over year.

Technology Flex revenue decreased 4.7% (4.4% on a billing day basis) year over year. FA Flex revenue decreased 12.8% (12.5% on a billing day basis) year over year.

Gross profit margin of 27.2% decreased 20 basis points year over year. Flex gross profit margin of 25.8% decreased 10 basis points year over year.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 23.0%, which increased 100 basis points year over year. Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 22.7%, which increased 70 basis points year over year.

Operating margin was 3.8% for the year ended December 31, 2025, which decreased 120 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 4.0% for the year ended December 31, 2025, which decreased 100 basis points year over year.

Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $1.96 per share, a decrease of 26.9% year over year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $2.09 per share, a decrease of 22.0% year over year.

We returned $76.0 million in capital to our shareholders in the form of open market repurchases totaling $48.5 million and quarterly dividends totaling $27.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, which represented over 100% of operating cash flows.

Our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend, representing the seventh consecutive annual increase, to $1.60 per share, with the first quarter cash dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 - Guidance

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2026, there will be 63 billing days, compared to 62 billing days in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 63 billing days in the first quarter of 2025. Current estimates for the first quarter of 2026 are:

Revenue of $324 million to $332 million

Earnings per share of $0.37 to $0.45

Gross profit margins of 26.9% to 27.1%

Flex gross profit margins of 25.5% to 25.7%

SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue of 23.3% to 23.5%

Operating margins of 3.0% to 3.4%

WASO of 17.3 million

Effective tax rate of 29.0%

Kforce Inc. Summary of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revenue $ 332,018 $ 332,645 $ 343,782 Direct costs 241,810 240,388 251,127 Gross profit 90,208 92,257 92,655 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,329 75,884 75,586 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,371 1,491 Income from operations 8,556 15,002 15,578 Other expense, net 780 758 508 Income before income taxes 7,776 14,244 15,070 Income tax expense 2,613 3,176 4,009 Net income $ 5,163 $ 11,068 $ 11,061 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 17,409 17,645 18,573 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,748 $ 19,407 $ 20,565 Billing days 62 64 62

Kforce Inc. Summary of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,329,007 $ 1,405,308 Direct costs 967,634 1,019,863 Gross profit 361,373 385,445 Selling, general and administrative expenses 305,748 309,802 Depreciation and amortization 5,548 5,922 Income from operations 50,077 69,721 Other expense, net 3,132 2,097 Income before income taxes 46,945 67,624 Income tax expense 12,120 17,210 Net income $ 34,825 $ 50,414 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.96 $ 2.68 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 17,776 18,811 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,790 $ 89,687 Billing days 253 254

Kforce Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,142 $ 349 Trade receivables, net of allowances 190,461 215,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,669 9,367 Total current assets 202,272 225,406 Fixed assets, net 6,023 7,723 Other assets, net 129,267 94,656 Deferred tax assets, net 3,036 5,009 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 365,638 $ 357,834 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 67,609 $ 61,753 Accrued payroll costs 42,328 38,823 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,342 3,038 Income taxes payable 451 8,843 Total current liabilities 113,730 112,457 Long-term debt – credit facility 66,400 32,700 Other long-term liabilities 60,905 58,059 Total liabilities 241,035 203,216 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 742 738 Additional paid-in capital 558,297 543,109 Retained earnings 552,180 546,202 Treasury stock, at cost (986,616 ) (935,431 ) Total stockholders’ equity 124,603 154,618 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 365,638 $ 357,834

Kforce Inc. Key Statistics (Unaudited) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Total Firm Total Revenue (000's) $ 332,018 $ 332,645 $ 343,782 GP % 27.2 % 27.7 % 27.0 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 326,093 $ 326,263 $ 337,104 Hours (000’s) 3,810 3,795 3,941 Flex GP % 25.8 % 26.3 % 25.5 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 5,925 $ 6,382 $ 6,678 Placements 252 276 322 Average fee $ 23,529 $ 23,143 $ 20,756 Billing days 62 64 62 Technology Total Revenue (000's) $ 306,315 $ 307,145 $ 317,274 GP % 26.3 % 26.8 % 26.1 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 303,566 $ 304,272 $ 314,019 Hours (000’s) 3,383 3,383 3,488 Flex GP % 25.7 % 26.1 % 25.3 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 2,749 $ 2,873 $ 3,255 Placements 123 117 171 Average fee $ 22,339 $ 24,633 $ 19,022 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000's) $ 25,703 $ 25,500 $ 26,508 GP % 37.2 % 38.9 % 37.5 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 22,527 $ 21,991 $ 23,085 Hours (000’s) 427 412 453 Flex GP % 28.3 % 29.1 % 28.2 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 3,176 $ 3,509 $ 3,423 Placements 129 159 151 Average fee $ 24,667 $ 22,050 $ 22,726

Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. We view these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental, which are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue Growth Rates

“Revenue growth rates,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as revenue growth after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days. Management believes this data is particularly useful because it aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impact of billing days is calculated by dividing each comparative period’s reported revenues by the number of billing days for the respective period to arrive at a per billing day amount for each quarter. Growth rates are then calculated using the per billing day amounts as a percentage change compared to the respective period. Management calculates the number of billing days for each reporting period based on the number of holidays and business days in the quarter.

Sequential Growth Rates (GAAP) 2025 2024 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Technology Flex (0.2 )% (1.2 )% 1.8 % (3.7 )% (2.5 )% FA Flex 2.4 % 6.9 % 2.1 % (12.8 )% (2.7 )% Total Flex revenue (0.1 )% (0.7 )% 1.8 % (4.3 )% (2.5 )% Sequential Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2025 2024 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Billing Days 62 64 64 63 62 Technology Flex 3.0 % (1.2 )% 0.2 % (5.2 )% 0.6 % FA Flex 5.7 % 6.9 % 0.5 % (14.2 )% 0.5 % Total Flex revenue 3.2 % (0.7 )% 0.2 % (5.8 )% 0.6 %

Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (GAAP) 2025 2024 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Technology Flex (4.7 )% (3.3 )% (5.5 )% (5.0 )% (5.0 )% (6.4 )% (3.7 )% (3.6 )% (6.4 )% (11.4 )% FA Flex (12.8 )% (2.4 )% (7.3 )% (16.8 )% (23.2 )% (23.5 )% (22.1 )% (20.7 )% (23.1 )% (27.2 )% Total Flex revenue (5.3 )% (3.3 )% (5.7 )% (5.8 )% (6.4 )% (7.9 )% (5.2 )% (5.0 )% (7.8 )% (12.8 )% Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2025 2024 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 YTD Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Billing Days 253 62 64 64 63 254 62 64 64 64 Technology Flex (4.4 )% (3.3 )% (5.5 )% (5.0 )% (3.5 )% (7.1 )% (5.2 )% (5.1 )% (6.4 )% (11.4 )% FA Flex (12.5 )% (2.4 )% (7.3 )% (16.8 )% (22.0 )% (24.1 )% (23.3 )% (21.9 )% (23.1 )% (27.2 )% Total Flex revenue (4.9 )% (3.3 )% (5.7 )% (5.8 )% (4.9 )% (8.6 )% (6.7 )% (6.5 )% (7.8 )% (12.8 )%

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, repurchasing common stock, paying dividends or making acquisitions. Free Cash Flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to, but not a replacement of, our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following table presents Free Cash Flow:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,645 $ 86,874 Capital expenditures (14,840 ) (7,573 ) Free cash flow 46,805 79,301 Change in debt 33,700 (8,900 ) Repurchases of common stock (50,886 ) (41,938 ) Cash dividends (27,493 ) (28,236 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 1,383 2,377 Premiums paid for company-owned life insurance (686 ) (2,368 ) Other (1,030 ) (6 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,793 $ 230

Adjusted Financial Performance Measures

The "Adjusted Financial Performance Measures" present non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented as an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Each of these measures is intended to provide greater consistency, comparability and clarity of our results. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to assess our core operating results and consequently, management believes it is similarly useful information to investors. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Firm did not have any adjusted financial performance measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 80,329 $ (3,433 ) $ 76,896 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 24.2 % (1.0 )% 23.2 % Income from operations $ 8,556 $ 3,433 $ 11,989 Operating margin 2.6 % 1.0 % 3.6 % Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income before income taxes $ 7,776 $ 3,433 $ 11,209 Income tax expense $ 2,613 $ 1,153 $ 3,766 Effective tax rate 33.6 % 33.6 % 33.6 % Net income $ 5,163 $ 2,280 $ 7,443 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.43 (1) Adjustments include non-recurring operating expenses of $1.2 million related to organizational realignment activities and $2.2 million related to further streamlining our operating costs, including the write-off of previously capitalized software, and the related tax impacts.

Year Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 305,748 $ (3,433 ) $ 302,315 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 23.0 % (0.3 )% 22.7 % Income from operations $ 50,077 $ 3,433 $ 53,510 Operating margin 3.8 % 0.2 % 4.0 % Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income before income taxes $ 46,945 $ 3,433 $ 50,378 Income tax expense $ 12,120 $ 1,153 $ 13,273 Effective tax rate 25.8 % 33.6 % 26.3 % Net income $ 34,825 $ 2,280 $ 37,105 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.96 $ 0.13 $ 2.09 (1) Adjustments include non-recurring operating expenses of $1.2 million related to organizational realignment activities and $2.2 million related to further streamlining our operating costs, including the write-off of previously capitalized software, and the related tax impacts.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest expense, net; income tax expense; organizational realignment activities; and other. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations, and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables present Adjusted EBITDA and includes a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income $ 5,163 $ 11,068 $ 11,061 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 1,371 1,491 Stock-based compensation expense 3,434 3,034 3,496 Interest expense, net 782 758 508 Income tax expense 2,613 3,176 4,009 Organizational realignment activities 1,200 — — Other (1) 2,233 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,748 $ 19,407 $ 20,565 (1) Other includes non-recurring expenses to further streamline our operating costs, including the write-off of previously capitalized software.

