Keysight’s Radar Scene Emulator Honored with the Tech.AD Europe Award 2022

Highlights the importance of full scene radar emulation for ADAS and autonomous driving

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #ADAS–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Radar Scene Emulator (RSE) won the Tech.AD Europe Award 2022 in the Testing, Validation & Safety category.





The Tech.AD Europe Award exclusively honors extraordinary projects in the automotive industry and celebrates exceptional solutions and innovations. The expert jury reviewed all applications and nominated the best projects. On the main stage of the Tech.AD Europe on April 4th, the winners were chosen during a live-voting session with the largest community of autonomous driving decision-makers in Europe. Keysight developed and submitted a video that was shared during the awards ceremony and viewed by the audience to make their voting decision.

Automotive companies understand how complex it is to test autonomous driving algorithms, and the safety issues at stake. Using full scene rendering that emulates near and far targets across a wide continuous field of view (FOV), Keysight’s Radar Scene Emulator enables customers to rapidly test automotive radar sensors integrated in autonomous drive systems with highly complex multi-target scenes.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from the industry for the RSE. The Tech.AD Europe Award now publicly shows how much the system is needed to get to level 3+ vehicle autonomy,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions. “Full-scene emulation in the lab is critical to developing the robust radar sensors and algorithms needed to deploy advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) capabilities.”

