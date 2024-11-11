Keysight’s FieldFox Introduces Portable Millimeter-wave Analysis with Virginia Diodes Extenders

Collaboration enables FieldFox handheld analyzers to support up to 170 GHz, offering a rugged and lightweight portable solution for millimeter-wave signal analysis

enables FieldFox handheld analyzers to support up to 170 GHz, offering a rugged and lightweight portable solution for millimeter-wave signal analysis Provides in field-testing capabilities for aerospace and defense applications reducing development time

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has expanded the frequency range of its FieldFox handheld signal analyzers, offering up to 170 GHz support for millimeter-wave (mmWave) signal analysis. Through a collaboration with Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI), Keysight’s A- and B-Series FieldFox handheld analyzers with 18 GHz or higher, can be paired with VDI PSAX frequency extenders to cover sub-THz frequency range.





Field based engineers need precise mmWave measurements to advance modern wireless communications and radar systems. This is critical when it comes to 5G, 6G, aerospace and defense and automotive radar transmission/receiving tests. However, mmWave signals are highly sensitive to obstacles, weather conditions, and interference. Understanding their propagation characteristics through precise measurements helps engineers design more efficient networks and radar systems, improving coverage, and enhancing reliability.

To gain this insight, traditional tools typically include large desktop signal analyzers and generators, which are often very expensive and cumbersome for field measurement use cases. The Keysight FieldFox addresses this issue, enabling mmWave measurements in a lightweight portable solution, when paired with VDI’s PSAX frequency extender modules. In addition, engineers can opt for the FieldFox equipped with the downloadable Option 357 pulse generator, which can be paired with a PSGX module from VDI, to also offer a mmWave signal generation solution up to 170 GHz. This enables users to obtain accurate mmWave measurements in a simple, easy to use and rugged solution.

Key benefits of Keysight’s FieldFox combined with VDI frequency extender modules include:

Expanded frequency coverage: Expanding the FieldFox’s frequency coverage from as low as 18 GHz, depending on models, up to 170 GHz for either signal analysis or generation.

Expanding the FieldFox’s frequency coverage from as low as 18 GHz, depending on models, up to 170 GHz for either signal analysis or generation. Optimized performance at the mmWave range : Supporting in-band signal analysis with selection of spectrum analyzer mode, IQ analyzer mode, or real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) mode with extraordinary sensitivity of -155 dBm/Hz typical value.

: Supporting in-band signal analysis with selection of spectrum analyzer mode, IQ analyzer mode, or real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) mode with extraordinary sensitivity of -155 dBm/Hz typical value. Cost efficiency: Compared to traditional mmWave signal analysis and generation solutions, the combination of Keysight FieldFox and VDI frequency extenders reduces costs by half or more.

Compared to traditional mmWave signal analysis and generation solutions, the combination of Keysight FieldFox and VDI frequency extenders reduces costs by half or more. Portable and convenient testing: Weighing approximately less than 4 kg in total, the combination of Keysight FieldFox and VDI frequency extenders makes the mmWave field testing much more feasible and convenient for both field and lab environment.

Dr. Thomas W. Crowe, CEO of VDI, said: “VDI manufactures state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment for mmWave and THz applications, including vector network analyzer, spectrum analyzer, and signal generator extension modules. These products enhance the capabilities of high-performance microwave measurement tools by extending them to higher frequencies. Through our collaboration with Keysight, VDI is excited to provide frequency extenders for the FieldFox handheld analyzers, offering customers lightweight solutions for both signal analysis and generation in the mmWave range, with exceptional signal quality and measurement integrity.”

Vince Nguyen, Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace, Defense, and Government Solution Group at Keysight, said: “The aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors lack a portable solution which can provide accurate mmWave measurements. As customers explore innovations they need access to higher frequencies in the radio spectrum, including mmWave. Working with VDI, we’ve developed a solution that is easy to test signal analysis and generation in the field as well as in the laboratory.”

Keysight’s FieldFox combined with VDI extenders will be showcased for the first time at the Keysight booth (Hall A3, Stand 506) at electronica 2024, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics, from November 12 to 15, 2024.

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Keysight Media Contacts

North America PR Team



pdl-americas-keysight@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi



Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher



Europe



+44 (0) 7800 737 982



jenny.gallacher@keysight.com