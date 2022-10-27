<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYSKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will announce fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending October 31, 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

www.investor.keysight.com

The live webcast will be accessible via the Keysight investor relations website under “Upcoming Events” and by selecting “Q4 2022 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Andrea Mueller

+1 408 218 4754

andrea.mueller@keysight.com

Jason Kary

+1 707 577 6916

jason.kary@keysight.com

