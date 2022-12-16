Keysight Showcased Industry First Demonstrations at O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2022

Keysight Open RAN Architect enabled industry leading proofs of concept in areas such as O-RAN E-Plane Energy Savings, Massive MIMO Beamforming, RIC AI/ML assisted closed loop optimization, and O-RAN Security

Participation empowers the ecosystem to accelerate O-RAN technology development

Keysight O-RAN Test Solution portfolio supported 14 vendors, 8 mobile operators, and three OTICs across five PlugFest venues and eight labs located in six countries

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #ALLIANCE—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, collaborated with leading vendors and mobile operators to present industry-first demonstrations at the fifth global PlugFest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

Using the Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution, which is accelerating the development of Open RAN (O-RAN) technologies, Keysight and its partners showcased industry leading innovations, including:

Characterization and validation of O-RAN Energy Plane (E-Plane) Energy Savings (ES) techniques using processor power management technologies (P-States, C-States and uncore frequency Scaling) in 3 rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for dynamic closed loop optimization of energy consumption . A multi-vendor cloud -native O-RAN system was tested using a field-to-lab digital twin framework emulating mobile networks traffic scenarios.

. A multi-vendor -native O-RAN system was tested using a field-to-lab digital twin framework emulating mobile networks traffic scenarios. Automated O-RAN E-Plane Energy Consumption (EC) measurements based on ETSI specification of a Massive MIMO O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) with different load levels and models.

based on ETSI specification of a Massive MIMO O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) with different load levels and models. Completed beamforming functional test and synchronization plane performance test of a Massive MIMO O-RU.

of a Massive MIMO O-RU. Enablement of RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) assisted artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML) optimization for energy savings and admission control use cases, as well as rapid deployment of test and validation for near-real-time RIC and xApps using an orchestration framework.

for energy savings and admission control use cases, as well as rapid deployment of test and validation for near-real-time RIC and xApps using an orchestration framework. Demonstrated the most comprehensive automated security test for O-RAN multi-vendor Next Generation Node B (gNB) with 3GPP Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) test cases (gNB NSA and General), distributed denial-of-service ( DDoS ) attacks and vulnerability scan including port/service scan, system vulnerability scan, and security protocol profile checking.

In addition, the KORA solution portfolio enabled 14 vendors, 8 mobile operators, and three Open Testing and Integration Centers (OTIC) to verify the integration of multi-vendor network functions and compliance to O-RAN specifications at five PlugFest venues and eight labs across Asia, Europe, and North America:

Europe with Joint European O-RAN and TIP PlugFest hosted by Deutsche Telekom, EANTC and Vodafone at i14y Lab in Berlin, Orange Lab in Paris, TIM Innovation Lab in Torino, and BT

Japan with Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

South Korea with LG Uplus, SK Telecom

United States with University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) and POWDER Platform at the University of Utah

Keysight solutions were used to verify the following conformance, interoperability, performance, security, and innovative proofs of concept:

Cao Peng, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight is pleased to expand our collaboration with the Open RAN ecosystem at the 5th O-RAN Global PlugFest, which focused on industry leading innovations and advancing technology development and specifications maturity. We continue to see significant progress made at this PlugFest with the increased number of solutions validated in compliance with O-RAN specifications supporting open interfaces and RIC AI/ML enabled optimization. Energy Plane is the new plane for RAN interoperability, optimization, and differentiation as energy efficiency is a key sustainability goal for companies around the world. Several pre-standards E-Plane optimization techniques were tested and evaluated using new testing methodologies.”

