Keysight, Pegatron and Auray Collaborate to Verify End-to-End Open Radio Access Network Security Performance

Demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2022 showcases security assurance specification test solutions for end-to-end O-RAN system integration

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, in collaboration with Pegatron Corporation and Auray Technology Corp., will showcase end-to-end (E2E) open radio access network (RAN) security performance at the O-RAN Alliance Virtual Exhibition held during the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC22).

The virtual demonstration was recorded at the Auray O-RAN Testing and Integration Centre (OTIC) and Security Lab, which provides test, validation and integration services to a supply chain of open radio access network vendors. The O-RAN ALLIANCE requires vendors to conduct 3GPP security assurance specification (SCAS) verification to obtain E2E O-RAN system integration badging. The MWC22 demonstration leverages the Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solution portfolio to validate the security performance of Pegatron’s cloud-native O-RAN base station (gNodeB).

“We’re pleased to work with Pegatron and Auray to demonstrate test solutions that enable a connected global ecosystem of O-RAN vendors, mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centers to create end-to-end performance verification environments based on real-world data,” said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s 5G edge to core industry group. “Keysight’s flexible O-RAN test solutions, with built-in test automation capabilities, support continuous integration, deployment and testing, delivering accelerated verification across the product workflow.”

The demonstration combines Keysight’s integrated lab-based software and hardware emulation tools with 3GPP SCAS automated test capabilities to showcase E2E O-RAN system security compliance, which include:

User equipment emulation (UEE) test solution (UeSIM) emulates real network traffic over radio and O-RAN fronthaul interfaces to validate base station performance across the protocol stack.

4G /5G core emulator (CoreSIM) simulates the evolved packet core (EPC) and 5G Core to verify control and user planes of O-RAN compliant 5G base stations.

Over-the-air wireless analyzer (WaveJudge) captures and analyzes traffic across multiple interfaces simultaneously for in-depth troubleshooting of individual O-RAN equipment elements.

“Pegatron offers a comprehensive range of O-RAN compliant cloud-native network equipment solutions that integrates physical layer functionality with protocol layer 1 and 2. Keysight’s open RAN solutions enable Pegatron to conduct rigorous interoperability, performance, security, and conformance validation under real-world conditions,” said CY Feng, general manager at Pegatron. “This ensures successful market introduction of Pegatron’s O-RAN gNodeBs.”

Auray and Pegatron are part of a growing connected global ecosystem of O-RAN vendors, mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centers that uses KORA test tools to create end-to-end performance verification environments based on real-world data. In 2021, the three companies also collaborated at the 3rd Global O-RAN Plugfest to verify performance and compliance of Pegatron’s O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU) and central unit (O-CU) to O-RAN specifications under real-world conditions.

“The Auray OTIC and Security lab is one of the first labs to be approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE as a certified integration center,” said Daniel Chang, Chairman at Auray. “Keysight’s solutions enable Auray to deliver a comprehensive range of services for end-to-end integration verification of O-RAN equipment in a lab-based environment prior to live network deployment.”

