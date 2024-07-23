Home Business Wire Keysight Named One of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by...
Business Wire

Keysight Named One of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine

di Business Wire
  • Ranked #247 out of the world’s 500 most sustainable companies
  • Highlights Keysight’s continued commitment and progress in environmental, social, and governance initiatives

 


SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #CSRKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine. Keysight was ranked #247 out of the world’s top 500 companies and #15 among the electronics, hardware and equipment industry, highlighting continued progress and industry-leading success in driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The recognition is the first of its kind for TIME Magazine and was conducted with Statista. Over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies from over 30 countries were assessed. The process involved an extensive analysis with each company evaluated on more than 20 key data points, covering a range of best practices across transparency, reporting, commitment, and environmental and social stewardship.

Keysight remains committed to sustainability, and to measure success, the company tracks progress against a set of key impact goals that support environmental sustainability, positive social impact, and ethical governance with full details outlined in the Corporate Social Responsibility Report. This includes a continued commitment to reach net zero emissions in company operations by the end of fiscal year 2040 in addition to the company’s approved near-term science-based targets, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s preferred goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and continued investment in community and education.

Ingrid Estrada, Chief People and Administrative Officer at Keysight, said: “We are extremely proud to be recognized by TIME Magazine. Sustainability is central to our vision at Keysight, and we are committed to building a better planet. Our solutions, services, and corporate social responsibility programs are at the heart of this, and we remain steadfast in our commitment.”

The World’s Most Sustainable Companies were identified by TIME Magazine in partnership with Statista. The full methodology and breakdown can be viewed here.

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Keysight Media Contacts

Paul Erwin

Americas

+1 248 430 9075

paul.erwin@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher

Europe

+44 (0) 7800 737 982

jenny.gallacher@keysight.com

