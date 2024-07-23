Keysight Named One of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine

Ranked #247 out of the world’s 500 most sustainable companies

Highlights Keysight’s continued commitment and progress in environmental, social, and governance initiatives





SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #CSR—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine. Keysight was ranked #247 out of the world’s top 500 companies and #15 among the electronics, hardware and equipment industry, highlighting continued progress and industry-leading success in driving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The recognition is the first of its kind for TIME Magazine and was conducted with Statista. Over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies from over 30 countries were assessed. The process involved an extensive analysis with each company evaluated on more than 20 key data points, covering a range of best practices across transparency, reporting, commitment, and environmental and social stewardship.

Keysight remains committed to sustainability, and to measure success, the company tracks progress against a set of key impact goals that support environmental sustainability, positive social impact, and ethical governance with full details outlined in the Corporate Social Responsibility Report. This includes a continued commitment to reach net zero emissions in company operations by the end of fiscal year 2040 in addition to the company’s approved near-term science-based targets, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s preferred goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and continued investment in community and education.

Ingrid Estrada, Chief People and Administrative Officer at Keysight, said: “We are extremely proud to be recognized by TIME Magazine. Sustainability is central to our vision at Keysight, and we are committed to building a better planet. Our solutions, services, and corporate social responsibility programs are at the heart of this, and we remain steadfast in our commitment.”

The World’s Most Sustainable Companies were identified by TIME Magazine in partnership with Statista. The full methodology and breakdown can be viewed here.

