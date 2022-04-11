Home Business Wire Keysight Named One of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For
Keysight Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #100BestCos–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, was named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022, with Keysight earning a 46 ranking.


The Fortune 100 Best list is determined in collaboration with Great Place to Work, a leading national workplace culture consulting firm. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employees and their roles.

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that ‘place’ is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

The top 100 list is based on 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees in 2022. The survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization’s culture. This feedback defines a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

“I am incredibly proud and honored that Keysight made the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list,” said Keysight Chairman and CEO Ron Nersesian. “Keysight’s culture has a special DNA of sharing, collaboration, high performance, passion, and innovation. These attributes will benefit us and our customers for decades to come. We remain focused on making Keysight an even better place to work.”

Through its actions and policies, Keysight maintains an inclusive and diverse culture that fosters a sense of belonging, purpose and community for every employee.

In February, Forbes named Keysight one of America’s best mid-sized employers. The company has also won recent top employer awards in Europe and Asia. Last year, Keysight was named to Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

