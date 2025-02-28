Keysight Introduces Comprehensive Physical Layer Receiver Test Solution for MultiGBASE-T1

Expands automotive Ethernet software portfolio to address automotive Ethernet multi-gigabit receiver tests

Delivers complete validation solution for MultiGBASE-T1 receiver design and characterization

Verifies IEEE 802.3ch, Open Alliance TC15 PMA standards and helps achieve broad interoperability

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #ADAS--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces an expansion of its Automotive Ethernet Rx Compliance Solution that now includes support for MultiGBASE-T1 data rates. This enhanced solution features new Receiver Test compliance software for Automotive Ethernet MultiGBASE-T1, along with a custom-designed Noise Injection Fixture to support the next technology wave for automotive in-vehicle networks.

Next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) need high-resolution camera and radar systems. This requires increased data rates and high-bandwidth networking capabilities in the vehicle's backplane, and the IEEE 802.3ch and Open Alliance TC15 standards address this demand for the software-defined vehicles (SDV) of the future. The expanded Keysight solution improves device and system validation and provides new test automation tools for testing receivers for advancing SDV zonal architectures.

Keysight’s Receiver Test Compliance Solution for Automotive Ethernet MutiGBASE-T1 provides the hardware, software, cables, and accessories needed for compliance and design characterization testing for these next-generation devices. The Receiver Test Compliance Software for Automotive Ethernet MutiGBASE-T1 helps automakers and engineers stress-test and validate receiver performance in harsh automotive environments and verifies IEEE 802.3ch, Open Alliance TC15 standards. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye and Wilder Technologies, and offers the following key features:

Comprehensive test framework automatically executes Ethernet PHY tests for receiver compliance.

Custom test fixture that couples the noise to an active link to stress the receiver.

Accurate and repeatable results with Keysight arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) to generate noise profiles.

Julien Henaut, Chief Technology officer, BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Keysight to deliver a new way for the industry to validate receiver devices utilizing IEEE 802.3. Our customers will benefit from testing solutions that enable device makers of new automotive in-vehicle networks, either standardized or accepted, to become global standards for automotive high-speed data transmission.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager, of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: “As a leader in automotive in-vehicle network design and test solutions, Keysight expands our offering to support receiver tests for IEEE 802.3ch designs. As the deployment and use of next-generation in-vehicle network technologies grows, we are enabling faster time to market for 802.3ch network designs.”

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

