Keysight Gains First Validation of 5G New Radio FR1 1024-QAM Demodulation Test Cases

1024-QAM test case validations for the FR1 frequency band support the throughput performance enhancements needed for enhanced Mobile Broadband services

3GPP Release 16 Demodulation Performance Enhancement test cases also validated

Validations confirmed at Conformance Agreement Group #79 meeting

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #1024QAM—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained validations for the industry’s first 5G NR FR1 1024-QAM demodulation test cases based on the 3GPP TS 38.521-4 test specification. The validated test cases, which are for use with Keysight’s 5G network emulation conformance test platform (TP168), were secured at the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #79 meeting of the Global Certification Forum (GCF) in July.





Developed by 3GPP, 5G New Radio (NR) radio access technology delivers the performance needed to support enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), which provides end users with better multimedia experiences through higher data rates, increased bandwidth, improved reliability, and lower latency. eMBB services can be improved further in the 5G FR1 frequency range by using 1024-QAM modulation, which significantly enhances spectral efficiency and data throughput rates.

Keysight achieved these test case validations through the addition of 1024-QAM support on the E7515B UXM 5G Test platform, which is available as a software-only upgrade to existing users. By achieving this validation milestone, Keysight enables users to thoroughly validate their devices, ensuring full compliance before their products are launched in the market.

Keysight also achieved test case validation for WI-528 Release 16 NR Demodulation Performance Enhancements, which is now open for certification following Keysight’s validations in several frequency bands. This work item is supported by multiple operators, with test cases checking the incremental downlink performance when a transmitter is configured based on a precoding matrix index reported by the device instead of using a random value.

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager of Keysight’s Device Acceptance Solutions, said: “Keysight remains dedicated to helping chipset and device manufacturers verify and obtain certification for their New Radio devices supporting the most advanced 3GPP Release 16 and Release 17 features. Following extensive collaboration with our customers, we are pleased that the Global Certification Forum has officially recognized our validation status for 1024-QAM. These test cases enable the rigorous testing of NR devices, ensuring their successful entry into the market with confidence.”

