Keysight First to Submit 5G Protocol Test Cases to 3GPP – Accelerating Adoption of Rel-16 Specifications

Verification of enhanced network slicing and power saving feature speeds deployment of devices in 5G new radio standalone mode

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company is first to submit 5G new radio (NR) protocol test cases to 3GPP, enabling device makers to verify enhanced network slicing and power saving features as specified in Release 16 (Rel-16).

Network slicing is a key 5G NR feature. It enables mobile operators to support specific use cases and service level agreements (SLAs) by activating a dedicated set of network resources. Enhanced network slicing supports interworking between network slices served by an Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and a 5G Core (5GC) network function. The introduction of power saving techniques enables 5G devices to enter different sleep modes, reducing power consumption.

“This is another achievement made by Keysight in the past year to accelerate the verification of devices in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode and speed the adoption of Rel-16,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business. “Access to verified test cases that support advanced 5G features enable chipset and device makers to capture early market opportunities focused on private 5G, industrial IoT, smart city and transportation applications.”

A growing number of mobile operators are investing in 5G NR in standalone mode, which uses 5GC network functions to deliver new services that support a distinct set of connectivity needs of enterprises, government and consumers. To date, more than six hundred and sixty devices have been announced that support 5G NR in SA mode, accounting for more than half of all 5G devices delivered. The 3GPP submission was made using Keysight’s S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset. It leverages the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, which supports multiple form factors, spans any 3GPP frequency band and covers both 5G non-standalone (NSA) and SA modes.

