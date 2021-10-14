Keysight First to Gain PTCRB Validation of 5G mmWave Radio Resource Management Test Cases

Enables chipset vendors to verify that designs accurately manage the reception of two concurrent signals

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it is the first company to gain PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) validation of test cases that enable chipset vendors to verify that devices equipped with their 5G mmWave designs accurately manage the reception of two concurrent signals.

This milestone, focused on radio resource management (RRM) in two angle of arrival (2AoA) test scenarios, was achieved using Keysight’s S8705A RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset and a 5G mmWave modem from a leading chipset provider.

“Keysight is pleased to deliver the first 3GPP conformance test capability using the company’s advanced emulation platforms for real-world over-the-air testing,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business.

PTCRB, an organization comprised of North American mobile operators, operates a certification program that is supported by Keysight’s suite of 4G and 5G network emulation solutions. Early access to PTCRB approved test cases for validating 5G mmWave designs in two angle of arrival (2AoA) test scenarios enables vendors to confidently develop devices that accurately manage the reception of signals from different angles, resulting in optimized network performance and a quality end-user experience.

The validation follows several Keysight achievements in both PTCRB and the Global Certification Forum (GCF) in the past twelve months, resulting in accelerated 5G mmWave device development around the world. Keysight was first to gain:

GCF validation of conformance test cases for certifying the 5G mmWave radio frequency (RF) transceiver (TRX) and protocol performance in October 2020, extending 5G new radio (NR) device certification across any 3GPP frequency band.

GCF validation of 5G mmWave test cases in January 2021 supporting radio frequency (RF) demodulation, a key 5G NR feature that optimizes overall device performance.

GCF validation of 5G mmWave RRM test cases for 1AoA in April 2021, allowing users to verify new designs in a real-world emulation environment.

GCF validation of 5G mmWave RF TRX test cases for certifying 5G NR devices in standalone (SA) mode in July 2021, speeding deployment of advanced 5G use cases.

Keysight continues to support a leading number of 5G NR RF, RRM and protocol conformance test cases mandated by PTCRB. Early access to validated test cases enables device vendors to continuously evolve with the latest specifications and cost-effectively meet market demand in a timely manner.

