Keysight Enables Enterprise-Scale AI Adoption in Semiconductor Design with SOS Enterprise

Software automates engineering data governance and traceability across distributed organizations to accelerate AI integration

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced SOS Enterprise, an advanced edition of its engineering data management platform. The solution builds on the SOS Core software and automates engineering data governance and traceability to prepare for AI adoption at scale.

As semiconductor and electronics development accelerates, engineers face growing design complexity and rapidly increasing data volumes - challenges that intensify for organizations operating at multiple sites. At this scale, engineering data siloed across fragmented tools and file systems causes teams to lose significant productivity to manual workflows. They spend substantial time searching for information, frequently work with incorrect data versions, and must dedicate additional effort to resolve integrity and correlation issues. This lack of traceability creates compliance burdens and limits AI adoption, as machine learning systems require well-organized data to function reliably at scale.

SOS Enterprise provides a single system of record that turns fragmented design information into governed, reusable knowledge across distributed organizations. The software establishes clear data lineage, enables automated compliance tracking, and standardizes engineering information management across multiple sites and regulatory environments. By treating design files and verification data as versioned, traceable assets, the platform prepares engineering teams to integrate AI tools into design and verification workflows.

Key benefits of SOS Enterprise include:

Automated compliance at enterprise scale: Provides audit trails, role-based access control, and software bill of materials tracking without adding to engineering workloads. This addresses regulatory requirements for industries like aerospace and defense and automotive.

Provides audit trails, role-based access control, and software bill of materials tracking without adding to engineering workloads. This addresses regulatory requirements for industries like aerospace and defense and automotive. Enhanced data security and access control: Protects sensitive IP with fine-grained permissions, geofencing, and compliance-driven restrictions across regions and teams.

Protects sensitive IP with fine-grained permissions, geofencing, and compliance-driven restrictions across regions and teams. Eliminates manual work: Automates traceability and custom workflows throughout the design lifecycle, tracking data origins and relationships while preparing engineering information for AI integration.

Automates traceability and custom workflows throughout the design lifecycle, tracking data origins and relationships while preparing engineering information for AI integration. Improved IP reuse across sites: Enables teams at any location to discover and reuse validated IP through a single system of record.

Simon Rance, General Manager, Data and IP Management at Keysight, said: " Engineering organizations tell us they're ready to adopt AI, but their data isn't. When design files, verification results, and IP libraries are scattered across disconnected systems, AI tools can't deliver trustworthy outcomes. We built SOS Enterprise to solve that foundational problem by automating the governance and traceability work that's currently done manually, making their engineering data AI-ready so teams can focus on innovation rather than data management. Early customer deployments have demonstrated significant improvements in IP reuse, faster project orchestration, and reduced operational overhead."

