Keysight and MediaTek Achieve Milestone in 6Gbps Data Throughput Performance with 5G Sub-6 3CC 300 MHz CA Connectivity

Collaboration enables mobile operators to efficiently deploy advanced 5G services in standalone mode

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has collaborated with MediaTek to achieve 6Gbps data throughput speeds by aggregating three 5G new radio (NR) carriers (3CC CA) 300 MHz bandwidth in the sub-6GHz spectrum. As a result of this collaboration, mobile operators can deploy advanced standalone (SA) 5G services more efficiently.

MediaTek used its latest M80 5G modem and Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, based on the company’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, to exceed 6Gbps data throughput speeds in MediaTek’s lab at Hsinchu Science Park.

“This milestone is significant to mobile operators with substantial investments in frequency range 1 (FR1) that need to efficiently leverage spectrum allocations to deploy advanced 5G NR services requiring high data rates,” said Mark Wallace, senior vice president of Keysight global sales. “Together with MediaTek, Keysight has demonstrated that it is possible to reach very high data rates in FR1, simply by leveraging the power of carrier aggregation in 5G NR standalone mode.”

Nearly 80 mobile operators around the world are investing in 5G NR in SA mode to realize the full benefits of the new cellular standard. More than 300 commercially launched devices support 5G NR in SA mode.

“Our work with Keysight to successfully test and showcase outstanding data rate performance using 3CC Carrier Aggregation in sub-6GHz spectrum will open up new possibilities for mobile operators deploying 5G,” said JS Pan, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek. “This milestone is significant since many global cellular operators hold diverse spectrum among low and mid-bands, and the industry is actively transitioning to 5G SA networks to embrace new capabilities such as this.”

In 2018, Keysight and MediaTek joined forces to develop and test the latest 5G technologies, bringing the industry’s vision of 5G to market through collaborative innovation, benefiting consumers, businesses and public sector organizations. Achievements thus far include the validation of the industry’s first 5G mmWave modem and the establishment of 5G connection based on 3GPP release 16 (Rel-16) specifications. This milestone in 6Gbps data throughput performance with 3CC Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity is the latest success in this ongoing collaboration.

