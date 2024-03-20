Keysight and Capgemini Validate 5G New Radio RAN Solution for Non-Terrestrial Networks

End-to-end validation of non-terrestrial networks using Capgemini’s 5G New Radio central unit and distributed unit framework with Keysight

New Radio central unit and distributed unit framework with Keysight Enables Capgemini to quickly deploy 5G New Radio non-terrestrial network radio access network by validating network protocols and orbit channel modeling

Solutions emulate a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit and emulate real network traffic

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Capgemini have successfully validated non-terrestrial network (NTN) test scenarios in a set-up using Capgemini’s 5G New Radio (NR) central unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) framework supporting NTN functionality. The validation was made possible with Keysight’s UeSIM UE Emulation RAN and Propsim Channel Emulator solutions, which offer end-to-end performance by emulating real network traffic.





The validation is based on 3GPP Release 17 standards which includes significant enhancements to several radio access network functionalities. In the context of NTN, 5G radio access network (RAN) gNodeB base stations continue to play a crucial role, especially in satellite-based communication systems. gNode B brings more reliable connectivity, extending the range of 5G to remote areas, while also paving the way for innovation and new NTN deployments, such as internet of things (IoT) and connected vehicles.

Capgemini validated its 5G NR gNodeB feature using Keysight’s UeSim Emulation RAN solution, which emulates NTN enabled user devices, and Keysight’s Propsim solution, which emulates satellite conditions such as delay and doppler shift. The solution addresses the complexities associated with the introduction of 5G NR gNodeB NTN features by quickly testing and validating network protocols and orbit channel modeling.

The first live demonstration of Capgemini’s 5G NR NTN CU/DU framework capability took place at Mobile World Congress 2024 and was accomplished by emulating a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) with Propsim and emulating real network traffic with the UeSIM UE Emulation RAN solution. The demonstration will be presented again at Satellite 2024 from March 19-21.

Rajat Kapoor, Head of Software Frameworks at Capgemini, said: “Capgemini’s 5G NTN software framework is specifically crafted to expedite the implementation of diverse satellite-based communication systems by the Satcom industry. The validation and interoperability of our 5G NTN software framework with key collaborators such as Keysight are crucial milestones, enabling swift progress to meet the escalating demand for 5G NR NTN deployment. This includes catering to different deployment models like transparent or regenerative, and broadband and IoT use cases, ensuring adaptability to various scenarios.”

Peng Cao, Vice President, and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight’s industry-leading Sky-to-Lab NTN portfolio accelerates the development and deployment of NTN systems as it offers state of the art simulation and emulation capabilities for UEs, mobility combined with channel and orbit modeling required to test diverse satellite systems implementations in the lab environment under real-world conditions. By working closely with partners such as Capgemini, Keysight is helping to accelerate Open RAN deployments for non-terrestrial networks.”

