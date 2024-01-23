Keynote Conversation Between Premier and Arch Capital CEO to Kick Off Bermuda Risk Summit

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A keynote conversation between Bermuda’s Premier David Burt and Marc Grandisson, CEO, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Arch) will kick off the 2024 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY.





In 2021, Arch celebrated its 20th anniversary as a Bermuda domiciled company, and in 2022, was added to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, joining a select group of other global Property & Casualty and Reinsurance companies listed on the exchange.

Premier Burt said, “I look forward to representing the Government of Bermuda and taking part in my third annual Bermuda Risk Summit keynote. The Government is proud to support this important event, which highlights Bermuda’s position as the world’s risk capital. It is an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and for potential new market entrants to experience our globally significant risk market first-hand on our shores, which will help them truly appreciate what makes Bermuda a unique risk and insurance solutions domicile.”

Mr. Grandisson said, “I am looking forward to discussing Bermuda’s successes and opportunities with Premier Burt on March 13. One of Bermuda’s core strengths is how government and the private sector work together to solve critical issues, and I thank the BDA and its partners ABIR and EY, for facilitating what I expect to be a fruitful conversation.”

Other panels being held on the opening day include Putting Capital to Work: A View From the Top, Market View: Global Regulators, A Climate Conversation, and Florida Reforms: Transformation or Illusion.

A full agenda for the Bermuda Risk Summit, being held at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from March 13-15, 2024, is available online. Potential delegates are encouraged to register prior to March 1, the end of our price discount period.

In addition to innovative content, registration includes C-suite networking opportunities each day, including an opening reception sponsored by SS&C Technologies, and a Friday networking happy hour, sponsored by BermudAir. We also encourage attendees to take advantage of the BDA Connect app and book 1-on-1 networking meetings directly with other delegates. For the best experience, download BDA Connect on your phone via the App Store, or Google Play.

The BDA thanks our headline partners ABIR and EY and are pleased to report that AM Best, and SS&C Technologies, Inc. are gold sponsors, Kirkland & Ellis and KBRA are silver sponsors, Demotech, Docosoft, KPMG and Teneo are bronze sponsors, and Aon, Rein4ce and Walkers are supporting sponsors. Our airline partner is BermudAir and our media partners are The Insurer, Insurance Insider, Bermuda:Re+ILS and Insurtech Insights. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Click here and e-mail bermudarisk@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

We strongly encourage our overseas delegates to click here before February 13 to reserve hotel rooms online or call 1-441-295-3000, or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800-441-1414, with the booking code: ‘Bermuda Risk Summit’ to take advantage of our preferred rate. All registered delegates will also qualify to receive 20% off flights on our official airline partner BermudAir, which flies to Bermuda from Westchester, NY, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Boston, Mass.

The immediate economic impact of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, which had a total of 450 attendees (over 150 from overseas) including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at $1.8 million, and supported 266 jobs. Far more significant were the long-term economic benefits brought about by the approximately 100+ additional visitors who flew to Bermuda for business meetings during the week of the summit.

Organising the BDA’s signature events aligns with the ‘Local and International Business Retention’ and ‘Business Attraction and Investment Promotion’ strategic priorities outlined in Bermuda’s Economic Development Strategy.

