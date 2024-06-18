Keyfactor Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

Cybersecurity Leader Recognized for its Continued Exceptional Workplace Culture and Commitment to Employees

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year. Driven by its people-first approach, Keyfactor’s culture and workplace continue to stand out and be recognized.





“Over the last year, Keyfactor has experienced unparalleled growth, marked by a significant minority investment from Sixth Street Growth, valuing the company at $1.3 billion. Amidst the company’s accelerated momentum, Keyfactor’s dedication to its people has never wavered,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. for the fourth consecutive year. It is a testament to the supportive culture and deep values we have built. We would not be half as successful without the commitment of our team, who work diligently to provide customers with best-in-class service and unrivaled innovation.”

Keyfactor’s core values are a compass and a clear business differentiator, reaffirming commitments to its people, customers, and culture. As a high-growth technology company, Keyfactor is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive, and equitable culture rooted in the well-being and professional growth and development of its employees. To place employee well-being at the forefront of its People strategy, Keyfactor has implemented a variety of initiatives aimed at fostering a transparent and collaborative workplace. These include a leadership development program that offers opportunities for all employees to gain foundational knowledge on core leadership competencies and practices, along with regular All Hands meetings to ensure transparency and access to leadership.

“When scaling as rapidly as Keyfactor has, it’s critical to maintain the culture and authenticity that led us to where we are. Since day one, we have fostered an environment built upon inclusivity, empathy, and teamwork,” said Gail Joyce, Chief People Officer, Keyfactor. “I am humbled Inc. has recognized Keyfactor for the fourth consecutive year. It is clear our team is dedicated to creating a positive impact on one another by embodying our core values each and every day.”

Keyfactor is also dedicated to diversity, inclusivity, and fostering a strong community. Through Keyfactor’s DIVERSE Commitment, the company leads efforts to inspire a more inclusive and diverse future in business, society, and technology. These efforts include sponsorship of local community events designed to advance women in cybersecurity, such as the Women’s Cybersecurity Conference in Cleveland, OH, and a dedicated, company-wide global volunteer day.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

To learn more about Keyfactor, its culture, and open career opportunities, please visit https://www.keyfactor.com/careers/.

About Keyfactor



Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About Inc. Media



The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace



Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contacts

PR

Maria Ross



fama PR for Keyfactor



keyfactor@famapr.com