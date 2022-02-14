Keyfactor Appoints Gail Joyce as Chief People Officer

Keyfactor Adds Proven Leadership to Further Strengthen Company Culture and Accelerate Hypergrowth

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPO—Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced the appointment of Gail Joyce as Chief People Officer. Joyce’s long-established success in HR and people leadership roles strengthens Keyfactor’s award-winning culture and enables the company to accelerate hypergrowth on a global scale.





“Keyfactor employees are our most important company asset and have been the key to our rapid growth,” said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer at Keyfactor. “We are a global operation, with major hubs across AMS, EMEA, and APAC. Gail is the perfect candidate to lead global people functions with her extensive international experience and proven ability to unite diverse cultural backgrounds while working towards a common goal. We are thrilled to welcome Gail to the team and double down on our commitment to enabling our employees to fulfill their greatest personal and professional goals.”

Joyce joins Keyfactor with more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience, most recently holding the position of Vice President, Global Human Resources at Hyland Software. At Hyland, Joyce played an instrumental role in shaping its people operations and supporting global growth, increasing employee headcount by 290% over her nine-year tenure and successfully launching the company’s European team. Additional experience includes leadership roles at Ferro Corporation and AmTrust Bank. Throughout her career, Joyce has been highly involved in M&A activities, experiencing seven global acquisitions.

At Keyfactor, Joyce will lead people and talent functions across Keyfactor’s global footprint. She will enable the company’s 50% growth and expansion plans for go-to-market and engineering, along with further strengthening Keyfactor’s award-winning company culture. Joyce will focus on driving strategies and programs that foster employee engagement, organizational effectiveness, and the achievement of business objectives.

“I am thrilled to join Keyfactor and its forward-thinking leadership team,” said Joyce. “Jordan and the executive team are committed to fostering an environment where employees can do their best work and be the best version of themselves. I look forward to my journey with Keyfactor as it continues its path as one of cybersecurity’s next great companies.”

Joyce’s appointment follows Keyfactor’s most recent award from Crain’s Cleveland Business, honoring the company for its commitment towards advancing Diversity & Inclusion.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Sarah Graham



fama PR for Keyfactor



Keyfactor@famapr.com