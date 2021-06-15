Home Business Wire KeyBank Goes Live With SmartStream’s Cloud Collateral Management Solution
Business Wire

KeyBank Goes Live With SmartStream’s Cloud Collateral Management Solution

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces KeyBank N.A. goes live with its TLM Collateral Management (formerly Algorithmics/IBM Collateral) OnDemand solution – offering coverage for cleared and non-cleared, over the-counter (OTC) derivatives, repo and securities lending margining.

KeyBank needed to streamline its back-office workflow with a cloud offering that would enhance efficiencies within their collateral management operations – this included all data capture, validation, calculation and processing. In addition, the use of APIs links the application to various other reporting solutions and downstream systems. A powerful user interface provides clear and logical paths for the user, and a management dashboard will help with trend analysis and decision-making.

Paula Janofsky, Swap Operations Director, KeyBank, states: “Moving to the cloud enabled us to further improve and automate our operational and credit risk strategies, and reduce our internal infrastructure and support costs”.

Jason Ang, Program Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states: “We are delighted to have gone live with KeyBank. The bank will benefit from SmartStream’s industry leading collateral management solution ensuring that all operational efficiencies are met, whilst keeping an eye on costs”.

TLM Collateral Management can be installed on-premise or accessed via the cloud. The latter deployment option removes the need for firms to buy and install their own hardware, shortening implementation times and minimising overheads. SmartStream’s Collateral Management OnDemand solution provides physical segregation of client data to ensure that client information is never commingled.

Ends

Contacts

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com

For more information, visit: www.smartstream-stp.com

Articoli correlati

Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4, 3 Deals 2021: Top Early Apple Watch Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Save on a wide range of Apple Watch deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring the...
Continua a leggere

Lineage Logistics Announces Acquisition of the Cold Storage Division of Claus Sørensen Group

Business Wire Business Wire -
~ Claus Sørensen Cold Storage is a leading cold storage company in Denmark ~ ~ Acquisition adds warehouse network and...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Digital Health Innovation 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalhealth--It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2021 winners of the Future Digital Awards...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
industrial iot

Le cose da sapere sull’Industrial Internet of Things

IoT