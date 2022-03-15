Key Opinion Leaders: Tech Startup Launches Free Search Engine Identifying Key Opinion Leaders for Trillions of Health-Related Concepts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KOLs—Key Opinion Leaders, a company that provides the largest global healthcare platform for benchmarking levels of perceived trustworthiness of healthcare professionals for specific health-related concepts, announced today that they have made their technology publicly available for free via their website, https://www.keyopinionleaders.com/.

KeyOpinionLeaders.com makes it possible for any person with internet access to quickly understand what are the health-related concepts for which a doctor, researcher or company has perceived reputational trustworthiness for.

Robert Perry, a veteran project manager working on the technology, said, “The platform uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to analyze and rank trillions of person-to-concept relationships, with coverage of over 50 million individuals and organizations located in over 170 countries. In terms of concepts, the relationships covered include medical conditions, medical procedures, medical devices, medications, chemical elements, geographical locations and organizations.”

Mr. Perry described what could be considered a common use case for the technology: “Suppose you are a medical sciences liaison professional interested in finding the top experts in Japan researching the use of Pregabalin in cancer patients. With the use of this technology, one can narrow down the search criteria and not only find the top experts, but also compare their levels of perceived reputational authority, according to the AI-based engine, side by side for that specific concept. This is not the number of references or citations, but a quantifiable level of trustworthiness for a very specific concept. Contextual trustworthiness is the centerpiece of the technology.”

By making this technology freely available to the public, KeyOpinionLeaders.com aims to democratize access to healthcare research insights and bring the discoverability of professionals with authority over specific concepts to the reach of anyone with internet access.

“This will effectively help level the playing field and expedite critical findings in healthcare. You can now understand the level of influence of colleagues that live on the other side of the planet for a specific concept,” Mr. Perry added.

About Key Opinion Leaders

