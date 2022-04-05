Kevel Launches “Ad Platform Academy” Helping Publishers Launch Ads

The Ad Platform Academy aims to give publishers guides and resources so they can successfully launch their own in-house ad business

Kevel (https://kevel.co/), a leading ad API infrastructure platform used to build custom ad platforms, launches an Ad Platform Academy to aid ad publishers in quickly and effectively launching their ad businesses. This academy consists of guides, templates, educational videos, and more, to guide companies launching their own ad business.

Kevel enables businesses to build walled garden ad solutions that rival ad platform monopolies like Google, Amazon, and Walmart. This academy is a continuation of that goal. By equipping companies with both ad APIs to build their platform and the business insights needed to grow it, Kevel helps any company effectively monetize its digital properties.

“Our Ad Academy is for all companies aspiring to launch their own ad platform, whether or not they’re our customers,” says Chris Shuptrine, VP of Marketing at Kevel. “There’s a lack of industry knowledge around building out an ad business. The Academy will bridge that gap so companies have a dedicated resource on topics like getting advertisers, running ads effectively, and driving high-margin revenue.”

Kevel offers the infrastructure APIs needed to quickly build custom ad platforms for sponsored listings, internal promotions, native ads, and more — allowing brands to drive new revenue in a user-first way. Kevel is committed to the vision that every online retailer and publisher should be able to add privacy-focused ad revenue streams and take back the Internet from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other digital monopolies. Customers like Ticketmaster, Yelp, Strava, Klarna, and many more have already launched successful ad platforms on Kevel. The company has received many accolades, most recently winning the 2021 Digiday Technology Award for Best Monetization Platform for Publishers and selected by Insider as one of the hottest adtech companies of 2021. Learn more at www.kevel.com.

