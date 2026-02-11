Kestra Holdings Unveils Kestra Investor Solution to Support Client Performance Reporting

New solution will enable better digitization of day-to-day operations while delivering a more modern, connected client experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Holdings, a leading wealth management company serving independent financial professionals and firms nationwide, today announced the development of a new client portal experience for its affiliated advisors. Called the Kestra Investor Solution, the new performance reporting and client portal experience will come with elevated levels of technology and service support for advisors and their end-investor clients.

The Kestra Investor Solution is powered by Addepar, a global data and AI platform. The solution will build upon Addepar’s data aggregation, portfolio intelligence, and performance reporting expertise to achieve unparalleled integration with Kestra’s ecosystem.

The key features of this new solution include:

A Unified, Transparent View of Client Wealth: Aggregates portfolio, market, and client data – including brokerage, advisory, direct business, alternatives and held-away assets – into a unified digital experience for both advisors and clients.

Advanced Portfolio Analytics & Performance Reporting: Delivers customized, branded, and visually engaging performance reports with exceptional data-driven insights, enabling consolidated reporting across all account types.

Next-Generation Digital Experience: Provides a modern, tailored portal and mobile app that places a firm’s brand at the center of the client experience, with 24/7 secure access.

“Kestra is focused on building a future‑ready digital ecosystem that helps our advisors deliver a more connected, transparent, and engaging experience for their clients, giving advisors the tools they need to grow and scale with confidence,” said Vinay Kant, Chief Digital Technology Officer at Kestra Holdings. “The Kestra Investor Solution reinforces our commitment to serving our advisor community, enabling us to deliver a solution purpose-built for the diverse business models across our community and their end-clients.”

“Partnering with Kestra to bring the Kestra Investor Solution to market represents a meaningful opportunity to support more advisors at scale,” said Peter O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at Addepar. “Kestra’s commitment to elevating the experience of its advisors and clients aligns with our own mission to turn complex financial data into clear, actionable insight. Together, we’re raising the industry standard – empowering advisors to deliver better advice and stronger client outcomes.”

The Kestra Investor Solution is currently in pilot with select Kestra-affiliated firms and is planned for a phased rollout across Kestra Financial, Kestra Private Wealth Services, and Bluespring Wealth Partners beginning in the fall of this year.

About Kestra Holdings

Kestra Holdings offers industry-leading wealth management platforms for independent wealth management professionals nationwide. With an innovative culture that celebrates independence, the company seeks to redefine the future of the advisory industry through superior service, cutting-edge technology, and preeminent resources that every financial professional needs to succeed in the market now and in the years to come. Kestra Holdings companies support independent financial professionals across the country in delivering comprehensive securities, trust, and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Holdings is the direct or indirect parent company of Comprehensive Brokerage Services (CBS), Arden Trust Company (www.ardentrust.com), Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (www.bluespringwealth.com; including its investment adviser and wealth management firm subsidiaries), Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, as well as Kestra Investment Management, LLC (www.kestraim.com), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (www.kestrafinancial.com), Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services), and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in nearly 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on nearly $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with nearly 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva and São Paulo.

