<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kepner-Tregoe Announces New Digital Transformation Practice
Business Wire

Kepner-Tregoe Announces New Digital Transformation Practice

di Business Wire

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking skill development and process improvement, proudly announces the creation of a new business unit focused specifically on providing consulting services, analytics, and capability development supporting the digital transformation of clients around the globe.


Beginning 1 January 2023, this new practice will help organizations effectively utilize big data to generate new insights into their businesses while optimizing and automating workflows and integrating them with KT’s industry-renowned critical thinking tools.

“These solutions will help clients improve performance, efficiency, and quality while ‘leveling up’ their capabilities,” said Christoph Goldenstern, VP and head of the new Digital Practice unit.

Early in 2022, KT began offering clients a new service that utilized Process Mining, a fast-growing technology designed to apply data mining to business process management. The service systematically improves the flow, speed, compliance and quality of critical processes.

Having successfully developed and proven the service with clients across multiple industries, KT is now expanding its portfolio to include additional innovative digital workflow services.

“Today our clients can access more data than ever before, but data does not equal action or insight. That’s where Kepner-Tregoe comes in,” said Goldenstern. “Kepner-Tregoe’s unique capabilities for understanding complex situations and systems, and solving and managing problems, along with fact-based decision-making, will enable an organization to efficiently move from insight to targeted solutions that deliver measurable value, while transferring and embedding those skills into the organization itself.”

About Kepner-Tregoe

Kepner-Tregoe (KT) (Kepner-Tregoe.com) enables organizations to resolve urgent complex issues swiftly and improve overall systems performance through its powerful methodology for prioritization, problem-solving and decision making. Since 1958, KT has provided service and operational excellence leading to improved quality, increased efficiency and cost reduction. KT’s best-practice methods are used in virtually all of today’s Fortune 100 companies.

Contacts

Phillip Thompson

+1 (609) 216-1900

pthompson@kepner-tregoe.com

Articoli correlati

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6%* This Holiday Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Ecommerce--According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased 7.6% year-over-year this holiday season, running from...
Continua a leggere

Picsart Brings AI Avatars to its Community of Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
The platform is making it fun to create avatars and add to them with powerful editing tools MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the...
Continua a leggere

Australian Court Dismisses Half of Motorola Solutions’ Copyright and Patent Infringement Allegations against Hytera

Business Wire Business Wire -
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommunicationSolutions--Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6%* This Holiday Season

Business Wire