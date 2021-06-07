Kentucky Community & Technical College System Selects YuJa as Enterprise Video Platform to Serve 16 Campuses, More than 100,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a thorough review process, Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) has selected YuJa as its full scale video management solution across its 16 colleges and 70 campuses statewide.

The governing body unanimously selected YuJa because of its integration with its existing Learning Management System, Blackboard, and its video streaming, management and organization capabilities. Accessibility through auto-captioning, the ability to share content securely, and engagement capabilities through features like in-video quizzing and analytics also weighed into the college system’s overall selection.

“YuJa is not just a recording tool, but a full scale video management platform that serves students, faculty, staff and administrators,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The ability to quickly and easily scale, along with managing and organizing video and media is important for a college system of this size. We’re excited to serve as the system’s video partner to help them in their mission to improve the quality of life and employability of its students.”

YuJa is replacing the college system’s former enterprise video provider, TechSmith Knowmia, which announced that it was phasing out enterprise education video hosting earlier this year. YuJa is offering migration incentives to help ease the transition, which includes live, total user customer service, dedicated account management staffing and consistent support, all backed by the team’s award-winning product engineering and operations teams.

ABOUT KENTUCKY COMMUNITY & TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM

Headquartered in Versailles, Kentucky, the Kentucky Community & Technical College System is a statewide system of 16 colleges, 70 campuses and more than 100,000 students. Programs offered include associate degrees, pre-baccalaureate education to transfer to a public four-year institution; adult education, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. KCTCS is the only community college system in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, created by the Kentucky Postsecondary Education Improvement Act of 1997.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

