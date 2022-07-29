Kenton County School District Benefits from Replacing Google Classroom with PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning and Unified Classroom® Performance Matters

Kentucky public school system generates positive results following implementation of PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Kenton County School District (KCSD) in Fort Wright, Kentucky has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning as its primary learning management system (LMS), which replaces Google Classroom*, while still integrating with tools such as Google Drive*. KCSD has particularly benefitted from Schoology Learning’s integration with the district’s existing PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, along with the platform’s ability to show student standards mastery on its common assessments, provide an age-appropriate interface for all learners (K-12), and as a design-centered hub enabling easier maintenance and management of lessons and other instructional materials.

“PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom solutions have enhanced our instruction and made it far more efficient,” said Joe Chavez, Director of Instructional Technology, Kenton County School District. “With Schoology Learning and Performance Matters, we now have a unified hub of solutions providing our educators increased visibility into student performance that allows them to make real-time adjustments in order to help improve learning outcomes. We are very excited to see how we will grow as a district utilizing these two tools and believe they will lead to a bright future for Kenton County School District.”

Prior to selecting PowerSchool, KCSD was searching for an LMS to replace Google Classroom*, capable of housing all aspects of learning in a connected environment, along with an assessment solution to complement the LMS. At the time, KCSD teachers were switching back and forth between Google Classroom*, various assessment tools, and spreadsheets to manage assessment data, often experiencing operational difficulties due to the substantial time and effort required to manually facilitate all the data. Moreover, data collection between the various tools used by the district was not meeting students’ needs nor providing the high level of service the district expected for staff and students, resulting in the district turning to an alternate education technology provider.

Since integrating PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® solution into their operations, KCSD staff have improved their integrated teaching and learning capabilities. Through Schoology Learning and Performance Matters specifically, KCSD has been able to pinpoint more student learning gaps, provide staff with real time insights into student performance, and allow all KCSD stakeholders improved visibility into student performance.

“We’re excited to provide Kenton County School District with integrated education technology solutions to save them time, provide best in class district-level solutions, and accelerate academic gains through personalized learning,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “By leveraging these solutions to close learning gaps, Kenton County has been able to move towards greater overall district success.”

KCSD is located in Fort Wright, Kentucky and is the fifth largest school district within the state. The district serves over 14,000 Kenton County students and operates across 17 schools.

