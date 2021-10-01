Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Laptop Docking Station Maximizes Experience of New Intel® Evo™ Platform-Verified Laptops

SD5700T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station Delivers Simple, Reliable and High-Performance Connectivity to Enhance the Versatility and Maximize Productivity of Intel Evo Platform-Verified Laptops

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dockingstation—Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today announced the SD5700T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 90W PD as a featured Thunderbolt accessory for Intel® Evo™ platform-verified laptops.

Kensington’s award-winning SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 docking station is the ultimate high-performance, plug-and-play solution for maximizing the user experience of Intel Evo platform-verified laptops. The SD5700T transforms the laptop into a complete desktop workstation by enabling users to charge the laptop, and connect external monitors, USB devices, a full-sized keyboard and mouse, speakers, Ethernet, and other devices and accessories, through a single Thunderbolt cable.

Features and benefits of SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station include:

Thunderbolt 4 Technology – The plug-and-play SD5700T enables users to connect up to three additional Thunderbolt devices directly (up to five in total) with maximum data transfer speeds of 40 Gb/s for data and video.

– The plug-and-play SD5700T enables users to connect up to three additional Thunderbolt devices directly (up to five in total) with maximum data transfer speeds of 40 Gb/s for data and video. Single 8K or Dual 4K Video Output – Connect external monitors (single 8K @ 30Hz or dual 4K @ 60Hz) and extend visual productivity with the crisp resolution, contrast and depth of Ultra HD.

– Connect external monitors (single 8K @ 30Hz or dual 4K @ 60Hz) and extend visual productivity with the crisp resolution, contrast and depth of Ultra HD. 90W Power Delivery – The fully-powered docking station quickly and easily charges Intel Evo platform-verified laptops (or any Thunderbolt 4-enabled Windows 10 laptop or Thunderbolt 3-enabled MacBook running MacOS 11 or later) and provides full support for USB-C or USB 4 peripheral accessories.

– The fully-powered docking station quickly and easily charges Intel Evo platform-verified laptops (or any Thunderbolt 4-enabled Windows 10 laptop or Thunderbolt 3-enabled MacBook running MacOS 11 or later) and provides full support for USB-C or USB 4 peripheral accessories. Future-Proof Desktop Solution – Eleven ports of connectivity include four Thunderbolt 4 ports (all capable of data, video and audio), four USB-A ports, one gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and one ultra-fast UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader.

– Eleven ports of connectivity include four Thunderbolt 4 ports (all capable of data, video and audio), four USB-A ports, one gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and one ultra-fast UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader. Zero-Footprint Mounting Option and Security Cable Lock Slots – Optional mounting bracket (K34050WW) enables users to mount the dock out of the way, maximizing desktop space and reducing cable clutter. Lock slots allow users to protect the SD5700T from theft with a Kensington cable lock (K65020WW or K64444WW).

– Optional mounting bracket (K34050WW) enables users to mount the dock out of the way, maximizing desktop space and reducing cable clutter. Lock slots allow users to protect the SD5700T from theft with a Kensington cable lock (K65020WW or K64444WW). Free Kensington DockWorks™ Software and Three-Year Warranty – DockWorks WiFi Auto-Switch guarantees the fastest, most reliable internet connection, while MAC Address ID Pass-Through and Reset, and Device Connection Monitoring give IT managers maximum network monitoring and visibility.

“Kensington is proud of our ongoing relationship with Intel as we work closely together to continue to develop products and solutions that enhance the productivity and experience of users of Thunderbolt technology,” said Ben Thacker, Vice President and General Manager at Kensington. “The SD5700T enables users to take full advantage of the ultra-fast data transfer speeds delivered through Thunderbolt 4 technology on the Intel Evo laptops to create a complete, high-performance desktop workcenter.”

“Simple, reliable, high-performance Thunderbolt accessories such as Kensington’s SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station maximize the overall experience for users of Intel Evo platform-verified laptops,” said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “We support our accessory partners to provide great solutions that customers want and need.”

The Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Docking Station with 90W PD (D35175NA) is backed by a three-year warranty and is available now through the Kensington Store and its partner sites.

Resources

Digital images: https://www.flickr.com/gp/48490242@N04/78i542

Animation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5DMCnDYnbI

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded business, academic, and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals’ Choice and DockWorks are trademarks of ACCO Brands. Intel, Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

