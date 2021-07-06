Kensington StudioCaddy Brings Organization to the Apple Ecosystem

Stylish Caddy Centrally Stores and Charges MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPods, Freeing Up Desktop Space and Eliminating Desktop Clutter

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleWatch—Kensington®, worldwide leader in laptop security locks, desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today announced the launch of StudioCaddy™ with Qi Wireless Charging for Apple Devices. StudioCaddy is a versatile, space-saving solution that maximizes desktop space while keeping all of the devices in the Apple ecosystem charged, organized and within reach.

Ideal for use in both homes and offices, StudioCaddy reduces clutter and provides a stylish, yet functional, solution for centrally showcasing and storing the complement of Apple devices. StudioCaddy features a dual Qi charger and multiple USB charging ports to ensure that all of the user’s mobile devices are fully-charged and ready to go, when needed.

Features and Benefits:

Organizes the Entire Apple Ecosystem – Designed exclusively for Apple, StudioCaddy enables users to store and charge their MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and AirPods in a single location in the attractive, space-saving stand.

– Designed exclusively for Apple, StudioCaddy enables users to store and charge their MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and AirPods in a single location in the attractive, space-saving stand. Dual Qi Charger – The integrated dual Qi charger works with any Qi-enabled iPhone and also charges AirPods. The charger module magnetically attaches to the MacBook/iPad stand to minimize the storage footprint, but can be detached for added flexibility.

The integrated dual Qi charger works with any Qi-enabled iPhone and also charges AirPods. The charger module magnetically attaches to the MacBook/iPad stand to minimize the storage footprint, but can be detached for added flexibility. USB Ports Add Charging Options – USB-A and USB-C ports provide added charging options to support additional iPad, iPhone, AirPods, or AppleWatch (charging cables not included).

USB-A and USB-C ports provide added charging options to support additional iPad, iPhone, AirPods, or AppleWatch (charging cables not included). Storage for MacBook and iPad – The space-saving stand cradles the MacBook in a vertical (closed) position. The iPad holder allows for viewing and story of iPad or iPad Pro in landscape or portrait orientations.

The space-saving stand cradles the MacBook in a vertical (closed) position. The iPad holder allows for viewing and story of iPad or iPad Pro in landscape or portrait orientations. Keep Your Case in Place – StudioCaddy is compatible with most iPhone cases (up to 3mm thick), and most iPad cases (including Kensington’s popular BlackBelt line of protective iPad cases), Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio.

“Many consumers and business users have come to rely upon the Apple ecosystem to keep them connected and deliver a seamless flow of information across their various devices,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Ergonomic Category Marketing Manager at Kensington. “Along with the unparalleled convenience of having instantaneous access to information and communication services synchronized across a user’s iMac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch, comes the clutter caused by the often tangled assortment of chargers and cables. The StudioCaddy complements the Apple design element by bringing all of the devices together into a simple, clean, organized, and functional technology centerpiece.”

The new Kensington StudioCaddy with Qi Wireless Charging for Apple Devices (K59090WW) is backed by a two-year warranty and is available now through the Kensington Store and its partner sites.

Resources

Follow Kensington on:

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, support, and sustainability.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded business, academic, and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals’ Choice and StudioCaddy are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



ken@integritypr.net