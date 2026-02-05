Kenco Names Pal Narayanan Chief Digital & Information Officer

Narayanan to also oversee Data Science & Business Intelligence team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco, a leading third-party logistics provider, announced Pal Narayanan as its new Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO). Narayanan will continue the work of retiring Steve Hitchings, scaling and strengthening the company’s technology ecosystem. Narayanan’s duties will also include overseeing the 3PL’s Data Science & Business Intelligence team.

Narayanan most recently served as EVP & CIO Americas at Geodis. He brings nearly 15 years of supply chain experience to his new role, making him the right IT leader to guide Kenco through the industry’s AI-driven transformation.

“AI breakthroughs allow shippers to grow and move faster than ever, and they expect their 3PLs to keep pace,” said Denis Reilly, CEO at Kenco. “I’m confident Pal’s expertise will continue to position Kenco on supply chain IT’s leading edge, building on the infrastructure laid by Steve Hitchings and our dedicated IT team.”

Over his 30-year career, Narayanan has demonstrated a track record of implementing technology to help companies cost-save and achieve significant growth. His work helped Direct General Insurance expand the company from $400 million and 550 employees to $780 million and 1,200 employees.

“It’s an exciting time to work in supply chain IT. Our industry’s core task is improving efficiency, and every day we’re uncovering new technologies that help us shave a minute or two off a process or further optimize inventory,” Narayanan said. “I’m impressed with the systems Kenco already has in place, and I look forward to expanding our technology to meet rapidly evolving needs.”

Narayanan holds a Master of Science in Accounting and Information Systems from Middle Tennessee State University, and a Master of Business Administration from PSG College of Technology.

For more information about Kenco’s team, visit https://kencogroup.com/about/.

About Kenco

Kenco is a leading North American 3PL delivering custom, integrated logistics solutions that maximize supply chain efficiency. For more than 75 years, they have partnered with customers to provide distribution, transportation, material handling and automation solutions. Kenco’s people set the organization apart--experienced, committed associates who bring agility and expertise to even the most complex supply chain challenges. Guided by its mission and vision, Kenco innovates relentlessly to deliver solutions on a national scale with the care of a local provider, building trusted partnerships that keep goods moving and businesses growing.

