Home Business Wire Kempower to Present Its Dynamic, Scalable, and Modular EV Fast-charging Solutions at...
Business Wire

Kempower to Present Its Dynamic, Scalable, and Modular EV Fast-charging Solutions at Autopromotec in Bologna, Italy

di Business Wire

BOLOGNA, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autopromotec–EV fast-charging solutions provider Kempower will showcase its state-of-the-art fast-charging technology for the first time in Italy at Autopromotec in Bologna on May 25-28, 2022. Autopromotec is the most specialized international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket products.


Kempower’s e-mobility and EV charging specialists will be present to showcase the company’s charging technology to event visitors. At Kempower stand, visitors can see and test the Kempower S- and C-Series fast-charging system and the Kempower T-Series movable DC fast charger. Meet the Kempower team in Hall 18, stand B 6.

“We are excited to be showcasing our leading EV fast-charging technology at one of Europe’s most prominent exhibitions of automotive equipment and aftermarket. We will have a great opportunity to interact with customers in Italy and across Europe and introduce our unique solutions to the region. Thanks to the country’s strong industrial automotive background, the Italian EV charging market has the potential to grow very rapidly in the future, and we aim to be part of this journey,” says Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Kempower.

Dynamic and scalable fast-charging solutions with first-class user-experience

Kempower provides easily scalable, modular, dynamic, user-friendly, and reliable fast chargers for EVs for many different needs. Our chargers are modular, and therefore, charging hubs can easily be scaled up and additional charging power can easily be added as demand grows.

The Kempower product portfolio includes the following solutions: Kempower S-Series charging satellites that enable simultaneous and frequent fast charging for several EVs, Kempower C-Series charging power unit which is a modular and scalable power unit providing fast-charging capacity, Kempower T-Series movable DC chargers which are weatherproof and suitable for both outdoor and indoor use, and Kempower C-Station which is a combined charging power unit and charging satellite post as a single unit.

Kempower ChargEye™ is a comprehensive, easy-to-use, cloud-based charging management system for charge point operators and retailers, bus and truck operators, and off-highway vehicle fleets. When Kempower chargers are connected to the ChargEye system, charging network operators can easily monitor, manage, and diagnose the day-to-day operations of both the chargers and vehicles. ChargEye ensures that a commercial vehicle fleet is always ready for duty when needed while optimizing energy costs and managing battery health. The software can also be directly integrated into other IT systems to provide seamless operations and reporting.

About Kempower:

Kempower designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines. We’re a team of electric vehicle enthusiasts with a deep understanding of the charging market and a hands-on mentality. Our product development and production are rooted in Finland, with a majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of transportation, from personal cars and commercial vehicles to mining equipment, boats and motorsports. With Kemppi Group’s 70 years’ experience in perfecting DC power supplies, we set the bar high in engineering and user-experience design. Kempower is listed in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. www.kempower.com

Follow Kempower on LinkedIn!

Contacts

Further information:
Tomi Ristimäki, CEO, Kempower

tomi.ristimaki@kempower.com
Tel. +358 29 0021900

Kempower Italy:
Marco Bettega, Senior Sales Manager, Kempower

marco.bettega@kempower.com
Tel. +358 29 0021900

Fabio Schiavino, Sales Manager, Kempower

fabio.schiavino@kempower.com
Tel. +39 333 387 1519

Kempower, media relations:
Paula Savonen, Director, Communications, Kempower

paula.savonen@kempower.com
Tel. +358 29 0021900

Articoli correlati

TransferMate Secures $70m Funding Round to Accelerate Innovation in B2B Cross-Border Payments and Expand Its Global Presence; Company Valued at $1BN

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransferMate, the world’s leading provider of B2B payments infrastructure as-a-service, today announced a $70M funding round bringing the...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: Multi-access Edge Computing Spend to Reach $23 Billion Globally by 2027; Driven by Low Latency Requirements

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#edgecomputingmarket--A new study from Juniper Research has predicted that global MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) spend will grow...
Continua a leggere

FPT Software Partners with Udacity to Enhance World-class Digital Transformation Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeast Asia’s leading IT firm, FPT Software has officially signed a contract with Udacity, one of the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Apple

Apple svela funzioni di accessibilità innovative per iPhone, Watch e Mac

Apple