Keltron Corporation Announces the Acquisition of MIJA Product Line

Extends and Enhances Solutions for Fire and Life Safety Event Management

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keltron Corporation, a leading provider of life safety event management systems, today acquired the assets of MIJA Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical, industrial, and fire protection pressure gauge applications. This acquisition enhances Keltron’s fire extinguisher monitoring solutions with the addition of high precision fire and oxygen gauges.

For more than 60 years, Keltron has maintained a reputation for innovation, reliability and high performance of its fire and security systems products. Our life safety event management systems protect lives and property at campuses, municipalities, healthcare centers, industrial, commercial, government and military complexes worldwide.

“We are always looking for ways to use technology to improve fire and life safety for our customers,” said Jack Mason, CEO of Keltron, “and adding full fire extinguisher management to our existing solutions makes sense.” This acquisition enables Keltron to continue to expand on its manufacturing capability with high quality and reliability.

About Keltron and MIJA

Keltron Corporation develops and manufactures UL-listed life safety event management solutions for campus, multi-building facility and municipal environments to improve response to fire and life safety incidents. Keltron’s systems support and unify within a single view, multiple models and brands of alarm panels and multiple alarm signaling technologies to provide an integrated system of fire and life safety alarm monitoring, dispatching, reporting, and overall situational awareness. Keltron is an ISO 9001-certified company. Designed, built and supported in the USA. www.keltroncorp.com

MIJA Industries, Inc. manufactures superior pressurized gas measurement with alert options. MIJA’s advanced solutions provide innovative Critical Alert and 2n1 technologies to meet the evolving needs of medical, industrial and fire protection systems. Designed and supported in the USA. www.mija.com

