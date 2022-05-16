Kelley Heckert From DYOPATH Named on CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DYOPATH, an industry-leading MSP and MSSP, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelley Heckert, National Account & IT Manager, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Kelley is an experienced IT & National Account Manager with a demonstrated 20-year history of working across multiple industry verticals. Kelley is a passionate team leader with experience in Technical Sales, Customer Relationship Management, DevOps, Continuous Improvement and driving a better Customer Experience. She specializes in Problem Solving for clients through process change, customized managed services and creative out of the box solutions.

As a trusted advisor for her clients, Kelley has been able to bring in partners with specialties that solve problems and grow business. This leads to greater understanding of their overall business and an open door to continuously bring in new partners and technology.

“We are so incredibly proud of Kelley and everything she has accomplished,” said Rob Koch, DYOPATH CEO. “She is a leader in her field and demonstrates DYOPATH’s core values every day as she provides exceptional services to our clients. Kelley well deserves this great honor.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About DYOPATH

Headquartered in Houston, TX, DYOPATH, is an award-winning IT total solutions provider dedicated to helping clients across the globe solve multiple problems through one delivery system. Consulting services include security assessments, IT assessments, O365 Migration services, and more. Managed Services include hosting, hybrid Cloud Services, ITIL-aligned Service Desk, managed network and security, disaster recovery, SIEM and Security as a Service. To learn more, visit www.DYOPATH.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

